Most expensive Christmas gift worth N1.1bn

Boucheron ruby diamond necklace given to Victoria Beckham

in 2005 by her husband David Beckham is the fifth

most expensive Christmas gift in the world.

As two of the most famous people on the planet, David and

Victoria Beckham can pull headlines like black holes everywhere

they go.

Year 2005 proved to be a milestone for the couple, David surprising Victoria with Christmas presents no ordinary mortals could aspire for.

First was a USD 100,000 diamond-encrusted handbag, a custom-built USD 500,000 Rolls-Royce Phantom, and the best of the lot, a USD 2.4 million Boucheron ruby and diamond necklace.

At $2.4million, Victoria Beckham’s gift is worth N1,132,800,000 billion naira.

Despite these mind-boggling amounts, remember that mega

celebrities like the Beckhams also give one another gifts outside

of the holiday seasons. Sometimes more expensive than

the ones listed here, too.

