Most expensive toy car (Lamborghini) worth N230m

Rich and famous parents love to have the best and they

want the best for their children to play with.

It is a prestige statement for their child to be

singled out because of how much their things

are worth.

The most famous toy among the boys is cars. Boys

love cars and like to play with them.

The total price of the real Lamborghini is almost

$3.8 million while this toy car, known as the priciest

model car, that is small is available for $4.8 million. It

is made up of gold and has platinum rims.

It has diamonds on its seats and headlights as well.

There are not words to describe the beauty of this car

and its look as well.

At $4.8 million, this toy car is approximately

N230,400,000. Money that can erect houses.

