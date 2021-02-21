Body & Soul

Most expensive Valentine’s gift, Gulfstream Jet worth N9.4bn

Imagine getting a private jet as Valentine’s gift. In 2005, it was reported that Tom Cruise bought his then-fiancée, Katie Holmes a custom Gulfstream jet as a Valentine’s Day gift.

 

 

The Gulfstream was reported to have cost about $20 million, worth N9.4 billion in recent exchange rate. Can you beat that?!

 

This is obviously the biggest valentine’s day gift ever given out.

 

Well, with several other valentines coming through and celebrities increasing their net worths, it might be possible for these records of valentine’s day gifts to be broken sooner than expected.

