Islam

Most religious conflicts in Nigeria are not about God – UI don, Oladosu

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf Comment(0)

A lecturer in the Department of Arabic and Islamic Studies, University of Ibadan, Professor Afis Oladosu, has said that the majority of struggles branded as religious are actually not about God. Professor Oladosu, who is also the dean of the Faculty of Arts, stated this in Ibadan while delivering the 489th inaugural lecture of the institution.

He said a lot of conflicts being tagged as religious are not about creed or faith and as much as they are about gaining power and material prosperity. “Spaces of conflicts around the world commonly branded as religious are actually less about God and more about the preservation of spaces of power and economic survival,” he said. Professor Oladosu identified promotion of peaceful relationships by government agencies among various ethnic and religious identities and communities as essential for the development of the country. He called on ministries, directorates and agencies of government to remove all policies and regulations that constitute infractions to the nation’s constitution, especially those that have to do with freedom of religion. “Is it because I am a Muslim? is being asked in the town far away from the quietude of the gown.

It is being asked in the Nigerian Immigration Office where Muslim women are constantly being told to remove their hijab as a precondition for the issuance of international passports. Is it because I am a Muslim? was the question Amasa Firdaws asked when she was initially denied the chance to be called to bar simply because she wore Muslim hijab,” the don said.

He called for the expansion of African Studies programme of the University of Ibadan to include Middle Eastern and North African Studies to enhance intra- African relationship. “Indeed, the establishment of a programme in Middle Eastern and North African Studies in this part of the world has become a desideratum. Such a programme when established here in Ibadan would strengthen intra-African relations and enhance the status of our university as the primus interpares in the sub-Saharan region,” the don added.

In a remark, the registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Professor Ishaq Oloyede, said some individuals used multiple identities to pretend to be fighting religious cause. The well-attended lecture had in attendance other dignitaries, including the Oyo State deputy governor, Mr Rauf Olaiyan, his wife, Professor Amudalat; the Aare Musulumi of Yorubaland, Alhaji Dawud Akinola; and the Executive Secretary, Muslim Ummah of South West Nigeria (MUSWEN), Professor Muslih Yahya.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Islam

School glorifies Allah as pupils complete Surat-ul Khaf memorisation

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

Platforms Montessori School, Ota, has said that Allah, not its management and staff merited the glory over the conpletion of memorisation of Surat-ul Khaf, Chapter 18 of the glorious Qur’an, by all its pupils in upper basic classes. The managment of the school, which said this in a statement sent to New Telegraph, maintained that […]
Islam

Sultan canvasses reintroduction of History in schools

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Mohammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has called for reintroduction of History as a subject in the curriculum of Nigerian schools. The sultan made the call at the commemoration of the 4th Anniversary of His Royal Highness, Alhaji Abdullahi Amegwa Agbo III, as the 34th Osana. The occasion also marked official inauguration of […]
Islam

2021: Katsina Pilgrims Board holds strategy meeting

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

The Executive Director of the Kastina State Pilgrims Board Alhaji Suleiman Nuhu Kuki has held a meeting with the Management of the Board as Part of Measures towards ensuring Successful Hajj Operation towards preparations for the next year’s Hajj Exercises, . During the Meeting the Executive Director urged them to put more efforts in the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica