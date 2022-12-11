Most young people believe education’s a scam –Grace Oghene

‘I’ll use MEGN crown to send many children back to school’

In October, 2022, Ekrakene Grace Erhuvwu Oghene was crowned winner of the Most Elegant Girl in Nigeria. Oghene, beat several others to clinch the crown. She is one of the very few who discovered their talent for modelling in their pre-teen years and set out to do great things with what she loves most. In this interview with IFEOMA ONONYE, the latest Beauty Queen speaks about winning the crown, why Nigerian youths are seriously dropping out of school and her plans to help children, who desire to be in school but cannot afford it

How did the journey of becoming a model start for you? My journey of becoming a model started during my secondary days because I attended a secondary school that encourages pageantry. Back then, I won my first crown in SS, as the Queen of my secondary school and this gave me the courage to keep pushing and keep the passion alive.

Who was the first to spot the talent that you can be a model; your family or friends?

I noticed my talent of becoming a model myself. I am a young girl with a lot of courage. I always find myself interested in watching anything that concerns modeling and I had my first pageant competition at age 13.

What were your biggest dreams as a young girl growing up?

I had a few dreams but my biggest dream as a young girl growing up was seeing myself on an international modeling platform, representing my country Nigeria.

I am glad that now that I have won the Most Elegant Girl in Nigeria title, that dream has started to manifest for me. I will be representing Nigeria at Global Tourism Super Model at Gambia in 2023. I am excited and also hoping and praying that I will bring the crown home.

When you signed up for Most Elegant Girl in Nigeria, did you dream that you were going to win?

When I signed up for MEGN, I always stayed positive, giving the fact that I do not know the future and how competitive other contestants were. I just gave it my all. I put in much work, like improving my catwalk, how I speak and gestures, stayed positive and prayerful and I can proudly say I came prepared.

When you saw other girls that were in the competition for the crown like you, how scared did you become?

On a scale of one to ten, I was 5% scared. All the girls were beautiful. I believe it was natural to feel nervous knowing that everyone also came to win but I stayed positive and gave it my very best.

Preparing for beauty contest is not a walk in the park. How often did you diet, exercise, pay for skin care therapy just to look the part?

Preparing for a Beauty contest is not easy at all, especially when trying to keep in shape. I can proudly say that I am one person God blessed with a natural model figure size.

Most of the time, I do not even need to be on a diet or exercise daily to keep in shape. Where I am usually most focused is on my my skin. I always keep to my weekly skin routines.

Many women are constantly looking for the best glowing skin routines. Can you share some of your weekly weekly routine that helps the best glowing skin routines. Can you share some of your weekly weekly routine that helps your fair skin?

Some of my skin weekly routines are making sure I exfoliate my skin at least three times a week. Then I am always consistent with my face cream and Vitamin C Serum.

Now that you have won, what changed about your personality since then?

What changed about my personality after winning the crown is that, before the crown, I am a social butterfly, who likes parties but after winning, I had to readjust myself and place the title/Crown before anything else. I was advised to carry this title of Most Elegant Girl in Nigeria with so much respect. I automatically became a role model immediately the crown was placed on my head. So, I have to watch what I do.

We all know men are attracted to beautiful women. Since you became a Beauty queen and won the crown, has the attention changed or increased?

Men will always come around, whether you are a beauty Queen or not but I intend not to focus on that because at this stage in my life, my education and career are what are really important for now. What I bring to the table of life is my utmost prority, not the flattering of men which I consider a distraction to my ultimate goals in life.

Do you walk into a room and people turn their attention on you?

This question makes me laugh. Yes, of course, it’s a charisma God blessed me with and I am most grateful to God for giving me His beauty.

Did you have your family’s support all the while you went into modeling?

My mom is my biggest support in my modeling career. Her prayers and words of encouragement are what keep me going.

Tell us about the pet project you are working on…

I am working on a pet project titled ‘Back To School’. This project is very close to my heart because it hurts my heart to see young children out on the street during school hours, trying to hawk things to support their family financially. I know this is due to the economic instability in our country, Nigeria. That is why I want to do something to help in this regard. Lately, many of our youths have this idea that going school is a Scam and this is a very wrong idea. The society has supported wrong means of making money, so much that our young ones believe it’s a waste of time to go to school or to be good people. This is why the society is getting tough and morals are gradually going out the window. So, I plan for this project to help put children back to school, and also encourage teenagers, young adults to see the importance of education in our country. I am hoping and praying for sponsors that will understand this course with us.

Most Beauty Queens end up in entertainment industry like acting in movies or going into having their own beauty products. Which career are you looking at building for yourself?

I look forward to building a beauty product brand that will help not only models but women to feel and look comfortable in thier own skin. Aside wanting to be an international model, I would also love to be an actress and a skin therapist because of my love for a healthy skin.

Many young girls now believe making an honest living is equal to suffering. Most believe if you don’t have a man bankrolling you, then you don’t belong. What advice do you have for such younger generation?

I will tell them that, you were created for a purpose and you will feel much confident when you work for your success. Hard work pays and lastly an independent lady and hard working lady is what most men desire in our current generation.

Tell us about your background and what part of Nigeria you come from.

I am Ekrakene Grace Erhuvwu Oghene. I am from Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State. I went to Classical International School, Warri, Delta State, all through my Kindergarten, Primary and secondary schools. I am currently schooling in UniBen affiliation with Mosogar College of Education Delta State. I’m studying English and Literature.

