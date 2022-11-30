Mother allegedly beheads 11-month old son for N.1m in C’River 

Clement James, Calabar

The community of Ugep, headquarters of Yakurr Local Government Area of Cross River State woke up to shocking news that a mother, identified as Mrs. Blessing Eno, allegedly beheaded her 11-month-old son.

New Telegraph learnt that the ugly incident happened in the early hours of Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Ibenda 2, Biko-Biko, Ugep.

Blessing, whom some alleged is suffering from schizophrenia (mental disorder), was apprehended by her neighbours who almost lynched her after her eight-year-old son caught her washing off the toddler’s blood from the machete she used in committing the crime.

One of the neighbours said the suspect disclosed that she was promised N100,000 by an ‘invisible person’.

