Mother bathes daughter with hot water

A housewife, Mrs. Mary Omifunto, has been arrested by policemen from Akinpelu Police Station for allegedly scalding her daughter with water at the Oshodi area of Lagos State. According to reports, Omifunto attacked her 14-year-old daughter, Oladiran Kaosarat, who is in primary five, with hot water, for refusing to hawk. The case is presently with the Human Rights Unit of the Akinpelu Police Station, where policemen and women are quizzing the mother, trying to understand what pushed her to the extent of attacking her daughter with hot water. Members of the Advocates for Children and Vulnerable Persons Network (ACVPN), who are closely monitoring the case, believe that police are not acting fast enough on the case to get justice for Kaosarat. It was learnt that the case was reported by the Oshodi-Isolo Local Government Education Authority through a social worker of the school where Kaosarat attends. While there are arguments whether the woman is the victim’s biological mother, other members of ACVPN have called for a psychological evaluation of the woman.
Related Articles
DPR warns against use of cell phones at petrol stations
The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has warned motorists to desist from using mobile phones while refuelling at filling stations to prevent fire outbreak. Mr Olusegun Daboh, DPR’s Operation Controller in Osun, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Osogbo on Monday, that such an act was dangerous, “as petrol is highly inflammable’’. […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
20-year-old arraigned for raping unconscious woman
A 20-year-old bartender, Joshua Toryile, was on Tuesday tried in an Ikeja Domestic Violence and Sexual Offences Court, for allegedly raping a 22-year-old unconscious woman. The police charged Toryile with two counts of conspiracy and rape. The lead state prosecutor, Mr Peter Owolabani, alleged that Toryile committed the offence alongside an accomplice, who is […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Two women, three teenagers remanded for two-year-old boy’s kidnap
A Kano High Court sitting at Audu Bako Secretariat yesterday remanded two women, Christiana Uju (55) and Tessy Chukwu aka Mama Emma (36), in a correctional custody for the alleged abduction of a twoyear- old boy, Aliyu Dauda, at Kawu quarters at Hotoro area of Kano metropolis. Similarly, the court remanded three teenagers – Ibrahim […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)