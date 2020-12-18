Mother bathes daughter with hot water

A housewife, Mrs. Mary Omifunto, has been arrested by policemen from Akinpelu Police Station for allegedly scalding her daughter with water at the Oshodi area of Lagos State. According to reports, Omifunto attacked her 14-year-old daughter, Oladiran Kaosarat, who is in primary five, with hot water, for refusing to hawk. The case is presently with the Human Rights Unit of the Akinpelu Police Station, where policemen and women are quizzing the mother, trying to understand what pushed her to the extent of attacking her daughter with hot water. Members of the Advocates for Children and Vulnerable Persons Network (ACVPN), who are closely monitoring the case, believe that police are not acting fast enough on the case to get justice for Kaosarat. It was learnt that the case was reported by the Oshodi-Isolo Local Government Education Authority through a social worker of the school where Kaosarat attends. While there are arguments whether the woman is the victim’s biological mother, other members of ACVPN have called for a psychological evaluation of the woman.

Like this: Like Loading...