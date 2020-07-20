Metro & Crime

Mother, boyfriend charged with murder, abuse of three-year-old boy

A mother and her boyfriend have been charged with the murder and abuse of her three-year-old son.
Tracy Ann Bissett, 33, and Judson Sier Dunnavant, 38, were arrested in Siler City, North Carolina, on Thursday, reports Sky News.
Bissett’s three-year-old son, Evan Preston Marrero, died in December, according to an online obituary.
The arrests were the result of a “lengthy and extensive investigation” by Chatham County Sheriff’s Office.
Bissett, who was pictured sobbing in her custody photo, and Dunnavant, were charged with first-degree murder and intentional child abuse causing serious bodily injury.
The pair are being held at Chatham County Detention Center.
Police said the boy’s post-mortem reported he had blunt-force injuries to his arms, legs, chest, back, face and forehead, with details of his injuries filling three pages.
They added that Evan had died from internal bleeding caused by lacerations to his small and large intestines.

