Mother dating her 19-year-old son: I want him for life

Posted on

A Californian mother, Theresa Woods who has been dating her 19-year-old son, Carlos Woods, has spoken up about the backlashes she has been facing after making her situation public. Giving an account of the blooming affair between herself and her son in a video that was shared on Thursday and has since gone viral on social media, she said at first, when she noticed she was in love with her son, she called him on a particular day and expressed her feelings for him. “I’m sorry I don’t know how you’re gonna react to this. I’m your mom and you’re my son and I’m in love”, she reportedly told her son.

Her son, in his response reportedly said; “I was scared to tell you but I am too”. Theresa said they have both accepted the fact that they can’t do without each other because they are in love, and she doesn’t feel weird about it because he is the best thing that has ever happened to her. Netizens have since been left in splits as they argue the appropriateness of the love affair between mother and child.

Our Reporters

Arts & Entertainments

Fake lifestyle not a decent way to live – Onah

Posted on

Uche Onah is an award winning choreographer, actor and dancer. A graduate of Theatre Art, University of Ibadan, he has featured in several popular productions, including musicals and reality television shows as choreographer and instructor. In this interview with TONY OKUYEME, he recalls how it all started, challenges and projection. He also talks about fake […]
Arts & Entertainments

My dad thought me comedy, supported me a lot – Boisala

Posted on

Emmanuel Adejumo, aka BoiSala, is actor, comedian, musician, dancer and choreographer. He is the son of the late veteran actor and filmmaker, Moses Olaiya Adejumo, aka Baba Sala. In this interview with TONY OKUYEME, Boisala, the Osun State-born thespian, who is a member of the National Troupe of Nigeria, talks about his career, challenges, Nollywood, […]
Arts & Entertainments

Lakizo teams up with Ceezamilli, Terri for street jamz ‘Flex’

Posted on

Fastest growing showbiz outfit , Lakizo entertainment have teamed up with rave making artistes like Ceezamilli, Terri and Bellashmurda on new party jamz titled ‘Flex’. ‘Felx’ is a new song which has now become a national anthem since its release and is currently enjoying massive air play across top radio stations. Speaking about the reason […]

