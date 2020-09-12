Mother dating her 19-year-old son: I want him for life

A Californian mother, Theresa Woods who has been dating her 19-year-old son, Carlos Woods, has spoken up about the backlashes she has been facing after making her situation public. Giving an account of the blooming affair between herself and her son in a video that was shared on Thursday and has since gone viral on social media, she said at first, when she noticed she was in love with her son, she called him on a particular day and expressed her feelings for him. “I’m sorry I don’t know how you’re gonna react to this. I’m your mom and you’re my son and I’m in love”, she reportedly told her son.

Her son, in his response reportedly said; “I was scared to tell you but I am too”. Theresa said they have both accepted the fact that they can’t do without each other because they are in love, and she doesn’t feel weird about it because he is the best thing that has ever happened to her. Netizens have since been left in splits as they argue the appropriateness of the love affair between mother and child.

Like this: Like Loading...