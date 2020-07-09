Mother, daughter arraigned for energy theft

A 65-year-old woman, Latefat Shofidiya and her daughter, Ekundayo Taiwo (40), have been arraigned for energy theft under the Ikeja Electric network. The accused, who are residents of Fatokun Street at Abule Taylor, off Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, Lagos State, were arraigned before Ogba Magistrates’ Court for energy theft. The two women were arrested after initially absconding from their residence, for stealing power supply by illegally tapping from a source and passing it underground for more than 100 metres, right into their home. The Ikeja Electric network’s Head of Corporate Communications, Felix Ofulue, confirmed the incident.

He said: “The video of the theft showing staff of Ikeja Electric uprooting a long and shallow dug, hidden cable passing through the ground, went viral a few weeks ago.” The accused were arraigned before Magistrate Ogunsanmi of Ogba Magistrates’ Court 2, on a threecount charge bordering on conspiracy to commit felony punishable under Section 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, unlawful tampering with the private property of Ikeja Electric Plc, contrary and punishable under Section 340 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, and unlawful underground connection of electricity punishable under Section 52 of the Lagos State Electric Power Sector Reform Law, 2018. The defendants pleaded not guilty and were granted bail in the sum of N200,000 and two sureties in the like sum.

