Mother, daughter held for torturing 11-year-old houseboy

Police have finally arrested a woman and her daughter for torturing their 11-yearold house help with hot iron over alleged phone theft at the Mushin area of Lagos State. The woman, identified simply as Alhaja, allegedly dropped names of influential Nigerians and threatened officers who went for her arrest on the request of Advocates for Children and Vulnerable Persons Network (ACVPN). The woman’s daughter, Funmi, described as a ‘military student,’ invited some of her friends to join her in torturing the boy.

The boy, Tobi, was tied and then tortured with hot iron, in an attempt to make him confess to stealing an Android phone which went missing in the house. However, following police arrest, Funmi alleged that it was Alhaja, who actually invited people to come and torture the boy.

The arrest of the mother and daughter was facilitated by officer in Charge of Gender, Anti- Human Trafficking, Aunt Landa Bethel Foundation and ACVPN. The ACVPN Secretary, Comrade Ebenezer Omajalile, had earlier led a team of advocates to the suspects’ home at Mushin, leading to their location and eventual arrest.

He said: “Funmi and her mother don’t seem to know the gravity of their offence. The mother, Alhaja, was so full of herself and even tried to justify their negative actions towards the child. Funmi said that it was Alhaja, who invited four persons to beat the survivor, who in the process almost died. It appears Alhaja and daughter have been doing this to previous house helps and had been getting away with it. But not this time.” The activist disclosed that since the arrest of Alhaja and Funmi, the organisation had been inundated with phone calls. He said: “We’ve received several phone calls notably from the daughter of a former governor and from a Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) in Kwara State Police Command.

“When they called, we didn’t argue with them, we just forwarded the videos and pictures of the burnt child. Many stopped calling to plead on their behalf. In fact, one specifically begged us to ensure all those involved in this heinous crime against humanity were apprehended and duly prosecuted.”

