Mother Hasson unveils books, advocates brotherliness

A memorable day it was when family and friends of Her Eminence, Captain Mother Olufunmilayo Hasson gathered to witness the launch of her two self-authored books.

In addition to the launch of her books titled: “My Being And Calling” and “Priesthood And Parenthood,” there was an unveiling of her organisation, the Captain Mother Olufunmilayo Foundation, the launch of N250 million endowment fund for the execution of the foundation’s outlined projects and conferment of awards to exemplary individuals and corporate bodies.

In her speech, she said her books were written to reiterate her commitment to a life of impact and share her experiences in her journey of faith. Decrying the level of neglect, poverty, acrimony in the nation, she urged religious leaders to further preach love, tolerance and give in order to make the society better.

Also, she called on parents not to neglect their duty of raising godly seeds. Sharing her story she stated: “As a native of Eyinwa, I was once while growing up in Eyinwa village, a victim of poverty, disease and neglect. I therefore consider my passion and commitment to making impact in the lives of the indigent people of my community as a divine call to serve humanity.

“Having travelled far and wide, and enjoyed the grace and blessings of God Almighty, I find it fulfilling using my God’s given endowments to bless and effect a change in the living conditions of the hapless people. My exposure, passion and love for Eyinwa people had motivated the setting up of this foundation.

“In the last three years, to the glory of God, I have been solely responsible for the funding of all the above stated intervention projects (drinkable water, medical facilities, educational infrastructures, roads rehabilitation and monthly upkeep allowances for the widows, the elderly…neglected people of Eyinwa community in Odogbolu Local Government Area of Ogun State) and many others.”

