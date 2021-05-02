Mother of 11-year-old boy suffering from blood cancer cries out for help

The mother of Wonderful Chidibem, an 11-year-old boy, who is suffering from blood cancer, known in medical parlance as Hodgkin’s lymphoma, Mrs. Florence Chiamaka Chidibem, has cried out for help from good spirited Nigerians to save the life of her son.

Mrs. Chidibem, 43, a widow and mother of four other children, disclosed that since her son’s ailment started in September 2020, she had spent over N2 million on his treatment all to no avail, but with a medical advice that she needed to take the little boy to a hospital in Italy for further treatment.

A teacher in a private secondary school, Fluorite High School, Oluku, Benin City, the distraught mother, who came to the Edo State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Secretariat over the weekend, disclosed that she had sold off all she had to finance the treatment of her son, Wonderful, the last of the five children of three girls and two boys.

Widowed in 2009, Mrs. Chidibem was given a letter by the authorities of the University of Benin Teaching Hospital, UBTH, attesting to the fact that she is in dire need of financial assistance to finance the treatment of her son.

The letter, titled: “Re-Chidubem Wonderful, M/11 Years”, and endorsed by Dr. Y.T Israel-Aina, a Paediatric Oncologist and Professor C. Omuemu, Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee, MAC, and Director, Clinical Services and Training, both of UBTH, described Wonderful’s ailment as “Hodgkin’s lymphoma”.

Like this: Like Loading...