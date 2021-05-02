Health

Mother of 11-year-old boy suffering from blood cancer cries out for help

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu, Benin City Comment(0)

The mother of Wonderful Chidibem, an 11-year-old  boy, who is suffering from blood cancer, known in medical parlance as Hodgkin’s lymphoma, Mrs. Florence Chiamaka Chidibem, has cried out for help from good spirited Nigerians to save the life of her son.

 

Mrs. Chidibem,  43, a widow and mother of four other children, disclosed that since her son’s ailment started in September 2020, she had spent over N2 million on his treatment all to no avail, but with a medical advice that she needed to take the little boy to a hospital in Italy for further treatment.

 

A teacher in a private secondary school, Fluorite High School, Oluku, Benin City, the distraught mother, who came to the Edo State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Secretariat over the weekend, disclosed that she had sold off all she had to finance the treatment of her son, Wonderful, the last of the five children of three girls and two boys.

 

Widowed in 2009, Mrs. Chidibem was given a letter by the authorities of the University of Benin Teaching Hospital, UBTH, attesting to the fact that she is in dire need of financial assistance to finance the treatment of her son.

 

The letter, titled: “Re-Chidubem Wonderful, M/11 Years”, and endorsed by Dr. Y.T Israel-Aina, a Paediatric Oncologist and Professor C. Omuemu, Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee, MAC, and Director, Clinical Services and Training, both of UBTH, described Wonderful’s ailment as  “Hodgkin’s lymphoma”.

 

 

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Health

S’Korea warns of nationwide COVID-19 risk as church outbreaks spread

Posted on Author Reporter

  South Korea reported on Wednesday its highest daily rise in novel coronavirus cases since early March as outbreaks from churches around the capital spread, prompting a warning of a nationwide wave of infections. The 297 new infections mark the sixth straight day of triple-digit increases in a country that has managed to blunt several […]
Health

Pharmacists to NASS: Reform Bills on Federal Teaching Hospitals, others

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

The Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) has called for comprehensive health reforms to radically change the unfruitful and draconian structure imposed by the obnoxious University Teaching Hospital Decree 10 of 1985. In his address at the  2021 Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the PSN, Ĺagos State Branch, the Chairman of Lagos PSN, Gbolagade Iyiola said […]
Health

New Zealand signs deal with Pfizer, BioNTech for COVID-19 vaccine

Posted on Author Reporter

    The New Zealand government signed a deal on Monday to buy 1.5 million COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) and Germany’s BioNTech (22UAy.F), with delivery potentially as early as the first quarter of 2021. The government did not disclose financial terms of the deal, its first vaccine purchase, which will provide enough doses […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica