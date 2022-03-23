Metro & Crime

Mother of 5 arrested for setting 10-year-old daughter ablaze

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta Comment(0)

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested a housewife, Aisha Tijani for allegedly setting her 10-year-old daughter ablaze. Tijani, a mother of five, allegedly poured petrol on her daughter and set her ablaze.

 

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi who disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta yesterday, said the suspect was arrested on Sunday.

 

According to him, the suspect was arrested following a report  lodged at Mowe divisional headquarters by one Moroof Ayinde, who reported that the suspect who lives in the same house with him poured petrol on her little daughter and set her ablaze.

 

The PPRO said, the complainant told the police that, the suspect got annoyed and set her daughter ablaze because the daughter took a phone she seized from one of her children from where she kept it and gave it back to the child from whose hand the phone was seized.

 

“Upon the report, the DPO of Mowe division, CSP Folashade Tanaruno moved to the scene with the detectives and got the suspect arrested.

 

“The victim, who had been badly burnt was rushed to the nearest hospital from where she was referred to Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH) for proper medical attention.

“On interrogation, the suspect, who claimed to have been separated from the father of the children, explained to the police that she didn’t know what came over her when she was carrying out the wicked act,” the PPRO said.

He added that, the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Lagos seals 5 Container Terminals on coastline

Posted on Author Reporter

  Muritala Ayinla Worried by the increasing number  of container terminal facilities along the coastline, the Lagos State government has sealed five of such facilities along the Kirikiri coast for operating illegally without recourse to the  Lagos State Urban and  Regional Planning and Development Law. Speaking on the sealing of the terminals during a special  […]
Metro & Crime

Former Enugu Commissioner, prominent politician, Sam Ejiofor, is dead

Posted on Author Reporter

  A prominent Enugu politician and former Commissioner Prince Sam Ejiofor is dead. His death was made public by the President General of Mgbogodo Autonomous Community Town Union, Engr Ikechukwu Ani. He wrote: “On behalf of Mgbogodo Autonomous Community Agbani, Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu State, the town union joins the entire Ejiofor […]
Metro & Crime

#EndSARS: Oyo creates website to report police violations

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

Oyo State government Sunday disclosed creation of an email account and a section on the state’s website for residents of the state to report incidences of police violations and brutality.   The state government in a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Seyi Makinde, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, made the disclosure intimating residents of the state on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica