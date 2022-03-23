Mother of 5 arrested for setting 10-year-old daughter ablaze

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested a housewife, Aisha Tijani for allegedly setting her 10-year-old daughter ablaze. Tijani, a mother of five, allegedly poured petrol on her daughter and set her ablaze.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi who disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta yesterday, said the suspect was arrested on Sunday.

According to him, the suspect was arrested following a report lodged at Mowe divisional headquarters by one Moroof Ayinde, who reported that the suspect who lives in the same house with him poured petrol on her little daughter and set her ablaze.

The PPRO said, the complainant told the police that, the suspect got annoyed and set her daughter ablaze because the daughter took a phone she seized from one of her children from where she kept it and gave it back to the child from whose hand the phone was seized.

“Upon the report, the DPO of Mowe division, CSP Folashade Tanaruno moved to the scene with the detectives and got the suspect arrested.

“The victim, who had been badly burnt was rushed to the nearest hospital from where she was referred to Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH) for proper medical attention.

“On interrogation, the suspect, who claimed to have been separated from the father of the children, explained to the police that she didn’t know what came over her when she was carrying out the wicked act,” the PPRO said.

He added that, the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation.

