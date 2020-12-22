Mother of five commits suicide in Ebonyi

A 45-year-old mother of five, Ifeoma Otubo, has reportedly taken her own life in Ebonyi State.

The incident occurred on Sunday. The woman was said to have hanged herself on a mango tree behind her house at Okposi Umuoghara in Ezza North Local Government Area of the state. It was alleged that the woman had some time in 2014 attempted to commit suicide because of hardship but was rescued by people who saw her.

She had complained of hardship and difficulty in catering for her five children before she committed suicide in the early hours of Sunday.

A source in the woman’s community told our correspondent that the deceased and family were among those displaced in the Ezza/ Eziulo protracted communal war in Ishielu Local Government Area of the state. “She was among the people displaced by the Ezza/Eziulo war.

She returned to her father’s house having been displaced by the communal war together with her husband and children but since that time, life has not been easy for them,” the resident said.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Loveth Odah, confirmed the report. Odah, who described the incident as unfortunate, conveyed the police commissioner’s condolences to the people. The commissioner urged those displaced by the war not to lose hope.

According to the police chief, the government is working hard to resettle them and better their living. The PPRO pointed out that the Ezza/Eziulo crisis had defiled many peace processes but the state government was working to resettle the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

She said: “On 20th December 2020 by 4pm, Christopher Nwuzor from Okposi Umuoghara reported at Ezza North Division that his sister, Ifeoma Otubo, aged 45 years, committed suicide by hanging herself on a mango tree behind their house. “The DPO mobilised to the area.

The body was brought down and no mark of violence was seen on her. The family did not suspect any foul play and demanded the release of the corpse for burial.”

