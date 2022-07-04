Mother of Kidnapped 5-Year-Old: Police demanded N1.5m to track , retrieve my son

The mother of a five-year-old boy, Sultan Ganiu-abducted by suspected kidnapper at Dopemu, Agege area of Lagos State has implored Nigerians to assist her in raising the sum of N1.5million, to give to personnel of the Nigeria Police Force in Lagos State to help track and retrieve her missing son.

The distraught mother, Mrs. Zainab Ganiu said her son, Sultan, was five years old when he was stolen on November 1, 2021 by a woman, later believed to be one Chijioke.

According to Zainab, police officers told her when she reported the matter to them that she needed to cough out N1.5m, which they needed to track the leader of a human trafficking ring, identified as Mr. Chidi, who is suspected to be in possession of the boy.

Zainab, a trader, said that her husband is a bus driver and that they do not have such an amount of money. According to her, she was almost giving up hope on ever finding Sultan, when suddenly on March 20, while watching MITV, she saw a female human trafficker, Chijioke, confessing to how she used to steal children from Lagos State and then move them to Anambra State to sell.

During the television segment, Zainab learned that the police rescued one Fatima from Chijioke. Zainab, who is a mother of three, narrated: “My son, Sultan was stolen on the 1st of November 2021 at Dopemu area of Lagos State. He is my second child. He should be six years now.

He used to play with our neighbour’s children at Dopemu, Agege. On that fateful day, he was playing with eight year old Rejoice in front of her mom’s shop when the incident happened. “In fact, Rejoice’s mom sent her to go and buy sachet water and my son followed her.

As they were returning, Chijioke blocked and asked them to come, that she wanted to buy popcorn for them. When they got there, the popcorn seller was not around, the woman carried my son, while Rejoice ran home to tell me that a woman had carried my son and left. That was how I started looking for Sultan till date.”

Zainab said that when she saw Chijioke on MITV, she quickly grabbed a picture of Sultan and dashed to Elere Police Station, where the suspect was being held.

“She was detained at Elere Police Station, Pen Cinema. I ran to the police station with my son’s picture. I begged the police to show her the picture, maybe Sultan was among the children she had stolen and taken to Anambra State. She immediately recognised Sultan and admitted having taken him to Anambra State last December.”

