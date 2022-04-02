Mother of Leadership Newspaper founder, Eunice Ndanusa-Isaiah, dies at 80

The mother of the founder of Leadership Newspapers, Mrs Eunice Ndanusa- Isaiah, is dead. According to a statement for the family by Mr. Joseph Nda-Isaiah, she died in Abuja at 2.30am on Friday. Born in 1942 in the old Kabba Province of Northern Nigeria, Mrs. Ndanusa- Isaiah was 80-year-old when she died. She grew up and lived in Kano, Kaduna, and Niger States and got married in 1961 to Mr. Clement Ndanusa- Isaiah, an outstanding senior editor in New Nigerian and Triumph newspapers. She was fondly called “Mama Sam”, improvised from the name of her first son and founder of Leader ship, Mr. Sam Nda-Isaiah. “We will miss Mama dearly for her sacrificial love and devotion to her family,” the family statement said. “We’re comforted that she was a woman of faith and has gone to be with the Lord, who loves her more.” The statement also added that burial arraignments would be announced later
Related Articles
Ukraine conflict: Evacuations agreed from Sumy on Saturday – Official
More humanitarian corridors have been agreed for the embattled northeastern city of Sumy on Saturday morning, said Sumy Regional Military Administration Dmitry Zhyvytsky in a post on Telegram. According to Zhyvytsky, evacuation efforts starting at 09:00 local time (07:00 GMT) will see vehicles departing from six destinations around the region, reports the BBC. All […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
El-Rufai to govs: Don’t confuse VAT with sales tax
Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai has called on state governors not to confuse Value Added Tax (VAT) with sales tax. According to him, they are different as VAT is a special tax. The governor, who gave his views on the controversial issue at the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Headquarters in Abuja, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
PC, PDP bicker over roles, defections
The All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday engaged in a verbal war over recent defections from the latter to the former and what should be considered the proper roles of an opposition political party. The ruling party, which fired the first salvo, accused the PDP of not providing the necessary […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)