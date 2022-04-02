News

Mother of Leadership Newspaper founder, Eunice Ndanusa-Isaiah, dies at 80

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The mother of the founder of Leadership Newspapers, Mrs Eunice Ndanusa- Isaiah, is dead. According to a statement for the family by Mr. Joseph Nda-Isaiah, she died in Abuja at 2.30am on Friday. Born in 1942 in the old Kabba Province of Northern Nigeria, Mrs. Ndanusa- Isaiah was 80-year-old when she died. She grew up and lived in Kano, Kaduna, and Niger States and got married in 1961 to Mr. Clement Ndanusa- Isaiah, an outstanding senior editor in New Nigerian and Triumph newspapers. She was fondly called “Mama Sam”, improvised from the name of her first son and founder of Leader ship, Mr. Sam Nda-Isaiah. “We will miss Mama dearly for her sacrificial love and devotion to her family,” the family statement said. “We’re comforted that she was a woman of faith and has gone to be with the Lord, who loves her more.” The statement also added that burial arraignments would be announced later

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ukraine conflict: Evacuations agreed from Sumy on Saturday – Official

Posted on Author Reporter

  More humanitarian corridors have been agreed for the embattled northeastern city of Sumy on Saturday morning, said Sumy Regional Military Administration Dmitry Zhyvytsky in a post on Telegram. According to Zhyvytsky, evacuation efforts starting at 09:00 local time (07:00 GMT) will see vehicles departing from six destinations around the region, reports the BBC. All […]
News Top Stories

El-Rufai to govs: Don’t confuse VAT with sales tax

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja

Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai has called on state governors not to confuse Value Added Tax (VAT) with sales tax. According to him, they are different as VAT is a special tax.   The governor, who gave his views on the controversial issue at the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Headquarters in Abuja, […]
News

PC, PDP bicker over roles, defections

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim ,Onyekachi Eze

The All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday engaged in a verbal war over recent defections from the latter to the former and what should be considered the proper roles of an opposition political party. The ruling party, which fired the first salvo, accused the PDP of not providing the necessary […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica