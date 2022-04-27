Mother of raped 2-year-old twins demands justice

The mother of two-year-old twins allegedly defiled by two young brothers, Mrs Achinihu Clement has demanded justice for her kids, stressing that since the incident occurred, her family has been through hell. The mother, who spoke following the re-arrest of the suspects aged 19 and 16 and of the same parents, noted that she discovered something was wrong when her son was not able to sit on the bed. She had made an entry to Puff Adder Tactical Unit of the Rivers State Police Command and the suspects were arrested but later released.

But following the outcry by rights groups, the suspects were re-arrested and transferred to human rights desk at Police headquarters, Moscow Road, Port Harcourt. According to Mrs. Clement, after interrogating her son, he told her that her in-law aged 16 year who resides with them tampered with his anus.

The worried mother revealed that she then took the children to the hospital and that after checking her son her fear was confirmed, adding that it was also discovered that the hymen of her two-year old female child had been removed. Meanwhile, the Centre for Basic Rights Protection and Accountability Campaign has called for thorough investigation into the incident to determine the culpability of the suspects. A lawyer with the group, Charles Edwin added that the suspects should be made to face the full weight of the law if found culpable. He also lauded the Commissioner of Police, CP Eboka Friday for ensuring the re-arrest of the suspects.

