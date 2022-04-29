Metro & Crime

Mother of seven dies of alleged domestic violence in Ebonyi

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya, Abakaiki Comment(0)

Mother of Seven in Ekwru, Inyimaegu, Izzi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, Mrs. Anulika Uguru has died following alleged domestic violence and wife battery.

The state Chairman, Human Right Defenders (HURIDE), Sampson Oko Nweke said the victim, who hails from Ndiechi Onuebonyi Igbeagu had reported a case of wife battery and domestic violence to his office against her husband, Sunday Uguru on April 19, 2022.

He stated that there was little delay in serving notice of invitation to her husband because of invalid phone number.

He noted that the rights group tried to intervene on the matter, “on 25th of April, 2022, I spoke with the deceased on phone in the morning inviting her to our office for further action to be taken.

“After waiting for many hours in the afternoon, she didn’t come. I dialed her phone number which was picked by another woman who told me that the owner of the phone is dead.”

She directed us to one village clinic at Sharon junction where I saw the motionless body of Mrs. Anulika.

“We went in company of a member of GBV Taskforce in Ebonyi State, Comrade Matthias Okinya.

“The sight of the dead woman filled my heart with uncontrollable rage and resentment, I phoned the police immediately and a detachment of Police came but the husband was no where to be found.

“We launch a serious search for him with the assistance of concerned villagers and later got him apprehended.

“He is currently in police detention while the corpse has been deposited in the morgue.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Boy, 12, kills three-year-old sister, dumps body in well

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

A 12 -year-old boy has reportedly pushed his sister to death at the Okokomaiko area of Lagos State. The boy was playing with his three-year-old sister on Monday at Ago Arago, a Hausa settlement at Okokomaiko, when he allegedly hit her head on an object. The victim died on the spot. After futile attempts to […]
Metro & Crime

Ogun: Police arrest generator repairer for allegedly raping 13-yr-old girl

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta

The Police in Ogun State have arrested a 21-year-old man, Julius Afuape for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl (name withheld). The suspect, a generator repairer, lives in the same neighbourhood with the victim’s aunt who was said to have sneaked into the victim’s apartment and raped her. The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola […]
Metro & Crime

Black man serving life for stealing hedge clippers paroled

Posted on Author Reporter

  A Black man whose life sentence for making off with hedge clippers in a 1997 burglary drew scathing criticism from the chief justice of Louisiana’s Supreme Court was granted parole Thursday. The 3-0 vote during an online meeting of the Committee on Parole means freedom, with conditions, for Fair Wayne Bryant. Louisiana’s Supreme Court […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica