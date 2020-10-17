Mother of sextuplets begs FG, Nigerians for assistance

Mrs. Amaka Emmanuel, a 44-year-old woman, who gave birth to seven babies at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Gwagwalada, on Tuesday, has appealed for assistance from the Federal Government and other Nigerians. Emmanuel, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday, said the septuplets came 10 years after her first child. She said: “The delivery was a miracle and I thank God Almighty.

I want the Federal Government to assist me in cash and kind to enable me to bring up these children.” Earlier, the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the hospital, Prof. Bissallah Ekele, told NAN that two of the babies died after delivery.

He said: “The remaining five are doing fine in the incubators. They are doing well and healthy enough in the incubators, but a lot more is needed to keep them alive. Management has been doing its best to ensure both the mother and the babies stay healthy.”

The CMD said the seven babies were the highest delivery ever recorded in the hospital, and commended the hospital’s gynecologists and pediatricians for making it possible. A Chief Consultant Gynecologist, Dr. Gga Vandi Kwaghe, told NAN that the delivery, through a caesarian session, was successful “following careful handling by competent hands”.

