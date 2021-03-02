Metro & Crime

Mother of six appeals eviction from matrimonial home

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu Comment(0)

A mother of six adults, Mrs. Agnes Ikpea, has asked the Court of Appeal in Benin, Edo State, to void an order which her estranged husband, Chief Leemon Ikpea, relied on to evict her from her matrimonial home.

 

Leemon had filed a petition at the Edo State High Court in Benin in which he sought the dissolution of his marriage of 39 years to Agnes, which produced six grown-up children.

 

Along with the petition, Leemon also filed an ex-parte application asking the court to order his wife to vacate the matrimonial home on Banana Island in Lagos. On February 17, 2021, Justice J. I. Acha granted the application. The judge, however, directed the petitioner to provide suitable accommodation for his wife around Victoria Island.

 

He ruled: “It is hereby ordered that petitioner should provide a suitable apartment by way of accommodation within Victoria Island, Lekki axis or anywhere convenient within Lagos outside Banana Island, Ikoyi, Lagos, forthwith”.

 

But Agnes alleged that the husband threw her out of the house without providing her with any suitable alternative accommodation as ordered by the court. Acha had refused Agnes’ application to transfer the case to Lagos on the premise that both parties reside in the state.

 

Following the ruling, counsel to Agnes filed an appeal, which they served on both Leemon and his lawyers in Benin. They also applied for a stay of execution of the order and an injunction restraining Leemon from carrying out the order, pending the hearing of her appeal. Agnes said the husband disregarded the appeal and the motion for stay of execution and went ahead to throw her out.

 

The 64-year-old, in a video recorded by her daughter who came to fetch her after she was left stranded outside her matrimonial home, said some “hefty men” sent her packing bare-footed without concluding arrangements for where she would stay. According to the court papers, Leemon, a devout Catholic, married Agnes under native law and custom.

 

About 20 years ago, and in seeking full compliance with the strictures of the Catholic faith, the couple renewed their vows at the St. Leo’s Catholic Church, Toyin Street, Ikeja, Lagos.

 

The couple has six adult children. Leemon later married a new wife under native law and custom and sought to end his marriage to Agnes.

 

Agnes had sought to have the case struck out for lack of territorial jurisdiction. Faulting the order, one of Agnes’ lawyers said: “Ordering the respondent to vacate her matrimonial home during the pendency of divorce proceedings, has the effect of determining the divorce case prematurely

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

SON destroys N450m LPG cylinders, roofing sheets

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri be and Taiwo Hassan

Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) yesterday in Lagos destroyed substandard LPG cylinders and roofing sheets worth over N450 million   A breakdown of the products, which SON said were imported from China and Turkey, included 4×40 containers of LPG cylinders of various sizes, 15 rolls of aluminum roofing sheets, and 15 bundles of fake corrugated […]
Metro & Crime

Herders have killed us enough, no need for negotiations, YWA tells SW govs

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

  The Yoruba World Assembly (YWA), an emancipation body agitating for welfare of the Yoruba race worldwide, Monday kicked against any form of negotiation by the South West Governors with the leadership of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, saying that Yoruba people have had enough of the Fulani’s killings. The group spoke through its Secretary General, Dr. Victor Taiwo, while […]
Metro & Crime

IDPs: Dangote Foundation donates relief materials, N5m to FOMWAN

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Succor has come the way of thousands of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Katsina State with the donation of relief materials and N5 million towards their welfare by the Aliko Dangote Foundation (ADF). While the relief materials comprising of 10,000 pieces of sleeping mats, 10,000 cardigans and sweaters, as well as 10,000 assorted blankets were […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica