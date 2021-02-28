Metro & Crime

Mother of six appeals eviction from matrimonial home 

A mother of six adults, Mrs. Agnes Ikpea, has asked the Court of Appeal in Benin City to void an order which her estranged husband, Chief Leemon Ikpea, relied on to evict her from her matrimonial home.
Chief Ikpea had filed a petition at the Edo State High Court in Benin in which he sought the dissolution of his marriage of 39 years to Agnes, which has produced six grown-up children.
Along with the petition, Chief Ikpea also filed an ex-parte application asking the court to order his wife to vacate the matrimonial home on Banana Island in Lagos.
On February 17, 2021, Justice J. I. Acha granted the application.
The judge, however, directed the petitioner to provide suitable accommodation for his wife around Victoria Island.
The judge ruled: “It is hereby ordered that petitioner should provide a suitable apartment by way of accommodation within Victoria Island, Lekki axis or anywhere convenient within Lagos outside Banana Island, Ikoyi, Lagos forthwith.”
But Mrs Ikpea alleged that the husband threw her out of the house without providing her with any suitable alternative accommodation as ordered by the court.
Justice Acha had refused Mrs Ikpea’s application to transfer the case to Lagos on the premise that both parties reside in the state.
Following the ruling, Mrs. Ikpea’s lawyers filed an appeal, which they served on both Chief Ikpea and his lawyers in Benin.
They also applied for a stay of execution of the order and an injunction restraining Chief Ikpea from carrying out the order pending the hearing of her appeal.
Mrs Ikpea said the husband disregarded the appeal and the motion for stay of execution and went ahead to throw her out.

