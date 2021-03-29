Mother of six murders one-month-baby, dumps body in Ogun River

Police in Ogun State have arrested a 35-year-old woman, Sukurat Olajoke, for allegedly killing her one-month-old baby. It was learnt that Olajoke, a mother of six, murdered her baby and dumped the body in the popular Ogun River in Abeokuta, the state capital.

The suspect said she killed her baby out of frustration after the man responsible rejected her and the baby and refused to accept responsibility for the upkeep of the baby.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, told New Telegraph that the suspect was arrested on Saturday. Oyeyemi said the suspect was arrested by policemen attached to Enugada Divisional Headquarters, Abeokuta, who were on routine patrol with the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Baba Hamzat, when they saw the woman throw something suspicious into the rive

He said: “The suspicious behaviour of the woman, after throwing the object into the river, attracted the policemen who quickly apprehended her for questioning.

“It was during interrogation that the suspect, who lives at Agboole Alakoye area of Igbo Ora in Oyo State, confessed that what she threw into the river was the corpse of her one-month-old baby, who she killed out of frustration.”

The PPRO added that the suspect confessed further that the person who is responsible for the pregnancy of the baby, rejected her and the baby, and since she had no means of taking care of the child, she decided to kill and throw her into the river.

According to Oyeyemi, preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect had given birth to six other children for three different men, before getting pregnant for a man identified simply as Hakeem, who refused to accept the paternity of the child.

He said: “The police later engaged the services of local divers, who helped in recovering the corpse of the child. It has been deposited at the General Hospital mortuary.”

The police spokesman said the Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, had ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for further investigation and prosecution.

