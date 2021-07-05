Metro & Crime

Mother of three held with 100 wraps of cocaine

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh Comment(0)

Officials of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested a Brazil-based Nigerian, Mrs. Anita Ugochinyere Ogbonna, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja, with 100 pellets of cocaine concealed in her private parts and handbag.

 

The mother of three was arrested on Friday night on arrival in Abuja via Qatar Air from Sao Paulo, Brazil through Doha. The NDLEA spokesman, Femi Babafemi, said in a statement yesterday that upon a proper search, 12 wraps of cocaine inserted in Ogbonna’s private parts were extracted while another 88 pellets stuffed in socks were discovered in her handbag.

 

He said: “During interrogation, Mrs. Ogbonna w,ho is a mother of three, all resident in Brazil, claimed she lost her husband three years ago. She confessed she decided to traffic the illicit drug to raise money for the burial of her father scheduled for 22nd July in Imo State.

 

She said one Emeka alias KC, also based in Brazil, gave her the drug to deliver in Nigeria for a fee of $3,000. “She said she pushed the wraps of cocaine into her private parts after her attempts to swallow the pellets failed.

 

The suspect, who owns a shop where she sells African foodstuffs in Brazil, further claimed she had to drop her three young children with a Kenyan lady who is her neighbour in Brazil before she embarked on the quickmoney- journey.”

 

In a related development, narcotic officers attached to a courier company in Lagos have intercepted 500grams of ketamine concealed in the walls of a wooden box filled with bitter kola that originated from Douala, Cameroon and heading to the United States of America, while another 500grams of methamphetamine hidden in automobile parts going to Australia were also seized at the firm.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

No corps member abducted – NYSC

Posted on Author Reporter

  Kayode Olanrewaju Contrary to the report and news making the rounds that some corps members travelling from Osun State to the North were killed and others were abducted by kidnappers, the management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) said no corps member was abducted, but that only one corps member was killed by […]
Metro & Crime

NANS President’s SUV kills 2 women in Ebonyi

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya,

Two women have died in a fatal motor involving the vehicle of the Senate President, National Association of Nigeria Students (NANS), Comrade Chuks Okafor. The incident, which happened on Tuesday at Ntezi Park of the Enugu/Abakaliki Expressway, occurred when the NANS Lexus Jeep, with Registration number; NAUS-05-SE driven by one David Chukwu with two others […]
Metro & Crime

Former Gov Kwankwaso loses father

Posted on Author Reporter

  Muhammad Kabir, Kano The former governor of Kano State Rabi’u Kwankwaso has lost his father, Musa Kwankwaso, who died in the early hours of Friday at the age of 93. Late Kwankwaso, was village head of Kwankwaso before he was elevated to district head of Madobi Local Government Area and Majidadin Kano by the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica