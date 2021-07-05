Mother of three held with 100 wraps of cocaine

Officials of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested a Brazil-based Nigerian, Mrs. Anita Ugochinyere Ogbonna, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja, with 100 pellets of cocaine concealed in her private parts and handbag.

The mother of three was arrested on Friday night on arrival in Abuja via Qatar Air from Sao Paulo, Brazil through Doha. The NDLEA spokesman, Femi Babafemi, said in a statement yesterday that upon a proper search, 12 wraps of cocaine inserted in Ogbonna’s private parts were extracted while another 88 pellets stuffed in socks were discovered in her handbag.

He said: “During interrogation, Mrs. Ogbonna w,ho is a mother of three, all resident in Brazil, claimed she lost her husband three years ago. She confessed she decided to traffic the illicit drug to raise money for the burial of her father scheduled for 22nd July in Imo State.

She said one Emeka alias KC, also based in Brazil, gave her the drug to deliver in Nigeria for a fee of $3,000. “She said she pushed the wraps of cocaine into her private parts after her attempts to swallow the pellets failed.

The suspect, who owns a shop where she sells African foodstuffs in Brazil, further claimed she had to drop her three young children with a Kenyan lady who is her neighbour in Brazil before she embarked on the quickmoney- journey.”

In a related development, narcotic officers attached to a courier company in Lagos have intercepted 500grams of ketamine concealed in the walls of a wooden box filled with bitter kola that originated from Douala, Cameroon and heading to the United States of America, while another 500grams of methamphetamine hidden in automobile parts going to Australia were also seized at the firm.

