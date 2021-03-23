Mother of three stabs husband to death

Man kills girlfriend over argument

A 28-year-old mother of three, Justin Eje, has been arrested for allegedly stabbing her husband, Edwin Anduaka, to death at Ikorodu area of Lagos State.

Also, a 29-year-old woman, Anita Harrison, was arrested for allegedly knocking a woman to death with her car and dumping her remains in the bush on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. In another development, a man, Ikechukwu Michael, was also arrested for allegedly stabbing his girlfriend,

Chinyere Orji (38), to death during a fight. Eje said she and Anduaka had been separated over marital issues and she also took her children along with her to Igbo- Nla in Ikorodu.

She said: “One fateful day, my husband, Edwin Anduaka, came to my house in Ikorodu and said he wanted to collect a chain (a necklace) and a cloth from me. After I gave him those things he requested for, he told me there was problem. I tried to calm him down to know what the problem was.

“After I had calmed him down, he left but came back to me in my kiosk where I am selling noodles and asked for the clothes of the children. I told him they were going to school and pleaded with him to allow them to return from school.

On the fateful day I was holding a knife when he came to me in my kiosk and he started beating me. That was how we started fighting.

He insisted that he must go with the last baby. While we were fighting, the knife I was holding pierced his stomach. He felled down and he was rushed to the hospital where he was confirmed dead by the medical director.”

Meanwhile, Harrison was said to be driving along Ikeja under bridge when she allegedly knocked a woman down.

The woman was rushed to a private hospital where she was confirmed dead. She said: “I was going to a function, when I mistakenly hit a woman with my car. I immediately took her to a private hospital in the area where she was confirmed dead by the medical director of the hospital. I was contemplating on what to do – whether to take her to the mortuary.

But a woman who was with me in the car advised me to dump her body and run away. “When I asked the woman where to take the body to, she told me to dump it on the Lagos- Ibadan Expressway. I eventually dumped her in the bush in the area and went back home.

While at home, I couldn’t sleep throughout the night until the following day when policemen came to arrest me. I was taken to the State Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department (SCIID), Panti, Yaba, for further investigation.”

The state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, who paraded the suspects at the command headquarters, Ikeja, yesterday, said about 2pm at Ikeja under bridge Mrs. Anita Harrison knocked down an elderly woman, Nofiat Idowu, with her Lexus 300 spot utility vehicle and swiftly rushed her to a nearby hospital for treatment where she was confirmed dead.

He said: “Gullibly, she took the remains of the woman and dumped her in the bush on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, instead of her to report the matter to the police. Now she is regretting her actions. We are going to charge the case to court after the completion of the investigation.”

In the third incident, Michael told journalists that he killed the victim by mistake. He said: “I did not kill her intentionally; everything that happened was a mistake. We got into an argument when she wanted to go out on the night of the incident to ‘hustle’.

“Chinyere was working as a prostitute even before we started dating. I met her while she was hustling (doing prostitution) and I have been encouraging her to stop it but she refused. I was advising her not to go out that fateful night of the incident and we got into an argument.”

