Mother seeks justice after truck crushed two sons

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Comment(0)

…delivers baby girl 4 days after

A mother whose two sons were killed by a truck at the Abali Park Flyover in Mile 1, Port Harcourt and delivered of a baby girl four days after the incident has called for a thorough investigation into the circumstances that led to the death her sons. The two boys were in uniform and were returning from school when the incident happened, a development that almost caused a breakdown of law and order as police officers prevented a mob from attacking the truck driver. Mrs. Precious Sunday, who was heavily pregnant and about to de-liver before the incident, said she has been in a state of shock since the unfortunate incident. She was prevented from seeing the remains of her kids because of her pregnancy, but she still went to the scene of the accident three days later and gave birth to a baby girl the next day.

According to her, somebody called her shortly after the delivery, that the truck owner wants her to come and collect the sum of N1 million. She said: “I put to bed on Saturday morning. Somebody called me yesterday that the owner of the truck said we should come and collect N1m. Is it good?” “I have not seen my children’s corpses. Their bodies are at the University of Port- Harcourt Teaching Hospital mortuary. Their father went there to see them. They didn’t allow me to see them because of my condition then. “I want to see the person that killed them.

I also want to see the owner of the truck. I believe that he (truck owner) must be a father. Let them come and tell me what happened. “Even before I gave birth, I was at that same spot on Friday. People usually stand there and cars pass as well. So, how did it happen that my children were killed. Let the Police and the government help me. The spokesman of the State Police Command, Nnamdi Omoni, a Superintendent of Police (SP), said the truck driver is still in detention and that the police have commenced investigation into the incident.

