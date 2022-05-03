Mother, son, corps member, 7 others die in another Lagos building collapse

Tragedy struck yesterday evening in Lagos State as a 3-storey building located on the Ebutte-Metta axis of Lagos Mainland Local Government, caved in, leaving eight people dead and 23 others injured. Among those who lost their lives in the tragic incident was an aged woman and her son, identified as Tahin, an elderly man who had hearing impairment and a young lady still undergoing her mandatory national Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Lagos State. Immediately the remains of the lady corper was brought out, the environment suddenly became charged. The deceased, it was learnt only came home for the Sallah break when the unfortunate incident occurred on Sunday, bringing the death toll to 10. The deceased corper was brought out at about 4:15 pm yesterday with two other victims. The ill-fated building located at 24, Ibadan Street, Ebute Meta, caved in at about 10:35 pm on Sunday, when many of the occupants were already in their homes preparing for the Eid-El-Fitri celebration, with many of its occupants trapped under the rubble. As at the time of filing this report, a total of 23 people comprising of seven children and 16 adults have been rescued. Nine of them were treated and discharged. Some of the survivors are undergoing psycho- Social and trauma counselling arranged for them by the Nigeria Red Cross. It was learnt that when the incident happened around 10:25pm, all the state emergency numbers couldn’t be reached, but a good Samaritan put a call through to the immediate past General Manager of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Mr Adesina Tiamiyu, who later reached out to emergency agencies across the state. New Telegraph also gathered that of the 23 survivors, two were reported to have sustained severe injuries and have been rushed to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) for advanced treatment. Among the survivors brought out by a joint team of LASEMA, Fire Service and Building Control Agency (LASBCA), was Dauda Ali and a lady, who were both among the occupants that sustained minor injuries. Confirming the number of dead victims, the spokesperson of the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, Ibrahim Farinloye said that eight bodies comprising five male and three female were recovered dead at the scene of the collapsed site. Although there was no official confirmation, it was learnt that the building had been distressed before now but they all ignored it, before it finally caved in on them. In spite of those successfully removed from the collapsed building, residents claim that more people were still trapped and needed to be rescued.

