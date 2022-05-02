Metro & Crime News

Mother, son, corps member, 7 others die in another Lagos building collapse

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla and Taiwo Jimoh Comment(0)

Tragedy struck yesterday evening in Lagos State as a 3-storey building located on the Ebutte-Metta axis of Lagos Mainland Local Government, caved in, leaving eight people dead and 23 others injured. Among those who lost their lives in the tragic incident was an aged woman and her son, identified as Tahin, an elderly man who had hearing impairment and a young lady still undergoing her mandatory national Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Lagos State.

 

Immediately the remains of the lady corper was brought out, the environment suddenly became charged. The deceased, it was learnt only came home for the Sallah break when the unfortunate incident occurred on Sunday, bringing the death toll to 10. The deceased corper was brought out at about 4:15 pm yesterday with two other victims.

 

The ill-fated building located at 24, Ibadan Street, Ebute Meta, caved in at about 10:35 pm on Sunday, when many of the occupants were already in their homes preparing for the Eid-El-Fitri celebration, with many of its occupants trapped under the rubble. As at the time of filing this report, a total of 23 people comprising of seven children and 16 adults have been rescued. Nine of them were treated and discharged. Some of the survivors are undergoing psycho-

 

Social and trauma  counselling arranged for them by the Nigeria Red Cross. It was learnt that when the incident happened around 10:25pm, all the state emergency numbers couldn’t be reached, but a good Samaritan put a call through to the immediate past General Manager of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Mr Adesina Tiamiyu, who later reached out to emergency agencies across the state.

 

New Telegraph also gathered that of the 23 survivors, two were reported to have sustained severe injuries and have been rushed to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) for advanced treatment. Among the survivors brought out by a joint team of LASEMA, Fire Service and Building Control Agency (LASBCA), was Dauda Ali and a lady, who were both among the occupants that sustained minor injuries.

 

Confirming the number of dead victims, the spokesperson of the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, Ibrahim Farinloye said that eight bodies comprising five male and three female were recovered dead at the scene of the collapsed site. Although there was no official confirmation, it was learnt that  the building had been distressed before now but they all ignored

 

it, before it finally caved in on them. In spite of those successfully removed from the collapsed building, residents claim that more people were still trapped and needed to be rescued.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

NEITI report: 2,119 mining firms owe govt N2.76bn

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa ABUJA

The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) 2020 solid minerals audit report has revealed that over 2,119 companies operating in the nation’s solid minerals industry were indebted to the federation to over N2.76 billion.   A statement made available to journalists by the Deputy Director/ Head, Communications and Advocacy of NEITI, Mrs. Obiageli Onuorah, yesterday […]
News

Rejiging Akwa Ibom economy: The Udom Emmanuel interministerial model (2)

Posted on Author Our Reporters

  … Spotlight on 84 completed life torching projects in Eket Senatorial District   It is not for fun that the Akwa Ibom State Government decided to provide a whopping #1 billion to overhaul the physical infrastructure of our educational institutions under the 2021 interministerial direct labour jobs. Research has found that learning environments play […]
News

Attah: No MD will outlast NLNG’s $100,000 Literature Prize

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

The outgoing Managing Director of the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Limited, Mr. Tony Attah, has dismissed reports in some quarters that the company is hurt by the avalanche of criticisms trailing the Nigerian Prize for Literature, which it sponsors. He noted that the management’s strategy of the award judgment, the breadth of its influence […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica