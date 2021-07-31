News

Mother stabs 17-year-old daughter to death in Ogun

A 45-year-old woman, Kafayat Lawal, has been arrested by the police in Ogun State for allegedly beating and stabbing her 17-year-old daughter, Ayomide Adekoya, to death.

 

The suspect, according to the Police Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, allegedly locked the victim up, beat and stabbed her in the chest with a broken bottle.

 

Oyeyemi said the suspect was arrested on Tuesday, July 27, in the Sagamu area of the state.

 

He said: “The suspect was arrested following information received by the DPO of Ogijo divisional headquarters, CSP Mohammed Suleman Baba, that the suspect locked her two daughters in a room where she beat and injured them with a broken bottle.

 

“Upon the information, the DPO mobilised his men and moved to the scene where the two victims were rescued and taken to hospital for treatment before one of them gave up the ghost.”

