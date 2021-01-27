Mother, three kids, 10 others die in Benue auto crash

At least, 14 people, among them three kids, died yesterday in a motor accident at Ogodumu on Otukpo-Adoka Road in Benue State.

New Telegraph learnt that the incident occurred after an articulated truck lost control and rammed into a fully loaded bus going to Abuja. Among those who died on the spot were a mother and her three children, possibly between the ages of 3, 5, and 7, who were in the bus. Only a few people survived the accident.

The state Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Commis-sion (FRSC), Mohammed Suleiman, confirmed the incident. Suleiman, however, said he had sketchy information and was waiting to get details from the unit command of the comsmission in the area.

He said: “I am aware the accident happened. I have been trying to reach the unit commander for details but his line is not connecting.”

