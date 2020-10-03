Mother to Police: Tell me who took dreadlock, pubic hair from my son’s corpse

A grieving mother, Mrs. Helen Akhigbe, has asked the Lagos State Police Command, Homicide Section, to tell her what caused the death of her first son, Sunday Akhigbe, a music producer, at the Alagbado area of the metropolis. She also wants to know how Sunday’s corpse came to be without some of his dreadlocks and why his pubic hair was clean shaven. Akhigbe noticed these bizarre things after she heard Sunday was about to be given a mass burial and had rushed down to the mortu-ary to find out why.

She disclosed that when she saw Sunday’s corpse, she noticed that some of his dreadlocks had been cut off and his pubic area shaven. She was disturbed. Our reporter gathered that the 32-year-old Sunday, a music producer, died along with a friend, Ajibawo Lawal, in a studio located at Alagbado. It was also disclosed that four males were inside the studio and were all found unconscious. When the victims were checked, it was discovered that Sunday and Lawal had died, while others, Glorious Akpan and Dare Obadina, were rushed to the hospital.

Akpan had since been discharged, while Obadina is still in a coma. The incident happened in ‘Coded Music Recording Studio,’ owned by Mr. Azeez Murtala. Although policemen attached to Alagbado Police Station were the first law enforcement respondents on the scene, the matter had since been transferred to the Homicide Section of the SCIID for further investigation and autopsy.

The deceased mother, however, is not happy with the way police are handling the case. She said the first set of policemen, who got to the scene insisted that Sunday and others became unconscious as a result of generator fumes, leading to the death of Sunday and Lawal, without carrying out an autopsy. She was travelling to Benin for a burial when she received the shocking news of her son’s death. The widow quickly turned back to Lagos.

One of her sons, Imole, a musician too, who dashed to the scene after receiving a phone call about the incident, said that the studio looked like there had been a struggle. He said: “There was a can of Raid insecticide, blood stains, food vomited and Sunday’s sandal inside the studio. The standing fan was on the ground.’

Like this: Like Loading...