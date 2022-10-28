Mother’s Crown: Nigerian artist; Femi.the.god, explores the royalty of womanhood and femininity

Ojei Omogie, popularly known as Femi.the.god, is a visual artist, writer, and entrepreneur from Nigeria. His work cuts across disciplines such as digital illustration, collage art, painting, poetry, song writing and fashion design. He is well known within the art community for his unique style of combining his art with poetry, which are sometimes satirical in nature, and other times deep explorations of stories from unconventional viewpoints.

His artistic style varies from minimalist and abstract shapes that depict characters and places, to colourful illustrations and compositions that mix halftone imagery with his signature black and white stripes, which he says; signifies opposing forces working together towards a common point.

Femi.the.god was born in the city of Lagos, and the influence of his birthplace can be seen clearly in most of his works as he infuses elements that are famously known as a part of the Lagos architecture and culture.

Along with building his career as an artist, he has also founded businesses such as the garment manufacturing and apparel branding agency; platinum j co, working with notable corporations and influential individuals along the way.

One of the main attractions from his debut exhibition up from nothing is a 50×25 piece, rendered in an unfamiliar metallic gold medium that depicts the portrait of the queen mother Idia. The most striking feature of the iconic figure’s depiction, however, is the removal of the famous Iyoba crown that can be seen in other iterations of the Idia masks, to reveal the most elegantly plaited and elaborately decorated hairstyle – and beneath the piece of art, a short poem reads;

” I will come down from my guarded throne. I will remove my crown of bronze and my beads of ivory. Then I will show you that you have always bowed before me, not because I am your queen; but because I am a woman.”

In an interview with Ifeoma Ononye, femi.the.god examines the creative process behind these powerful visuals and intriguing poetry. He talks about what they mean and what ideas inspired the works of art. We also look at the future of traditional art and what advice he has for budding artists and entrepreneurs in general.

Tell us about ‘mother’s crown.’ What inspired its peculiar features and how do they relate to the attached poem?

Saying that I find the queen Idia mask fascinating would be a cliché; this piece of art is almost always

the first mention when conversations about Nigerian history and the controversies surrounding Nigerian colonialism arise – it’s a huge part of our history and it is no surprise that it has become a prominent part of popular culture. However, I have always felt it was a great disservice to explore artefacts such as the ivory mask simply as they are and not look beyond the triggering and controversial stories of FESTAC 77 or the Benin Expedition where the thefts of these magnificent works of art occured. Yes, these stories are a part of our history, and they are very well worth telling, however, we get so absorbed in these inanimate carvings and our right to retrieve them, that we seem to forget how they are representations of real people in history who have done magnificent things worth talking about. The simple fact that artefacts like the iyoba mask exists is a strong indicator of an era where there was a need to immortalise this woman and tell her stories, all of which seemingly came to a pause when all the other associated subjects such as colonialism and invasions and the theft of our treasures became a more crucial subject than telling the stories of these kings and queens that are now frozen and imprisoned within these bronze, ivory and terracotta sculptures. The information is out there, and anyone can read up on these individuals, but visual artist should be more aware of the power that they have over literary mediums and understand that more translating needs to be done for these stories to be more accessible. This is the basis on which I tell the story of Idia in my iterations of her. I look at her feats as an individual and imagine what being her must have been like – I make her personality the subject and simply tell that story. With Mother’s Crown, I took it a step further by analysing how her defeat over her sons brother; Ahuaran on behalf of her son Esegie, came not just from a place of full capacity because she was a fearsome and tactical warrior, but from a place of loving motherhood and femininity. She wanted the throne for her son – this was her pride, and she was willing to put herself on the line by raising an army to defeat Aharan, to ensure that her son was installed as king. The interesting thing about that story is how the king Esegie is lost in the stories of other kings before and after him, but we still speak of Iyoba Idia as exceptional right now.

I recognized how this could relate to the modern woman and I explored the idea of how womanhood – with or without status, is royalty. I depict this absence of status by removing Iyoba’s crown and I portray a more perpetual form of royalty by displaying her elegant hair – signifying how a woman’s femininity is what makes her uniquely strong, and how she does not necessarily have to step out of that energy to achieve greatness.

What mediums do you employ in the rendition of your pieces?

I see different mediums and combinations of mediums as I go through life and work with my ideas in mind. Then I decide on which of them are usable based of their longevity and a few other factors. For my last exhibition, I came up with this medium that I still call craft on canvas, which is essentially using electronic plotters to render digital vectors with a combination of flex materials. People were really intrigued by this medium and I was happy about that because I wanted the medium to also tell the story of my journey across industries such as the fashion industry. I also use other mediums such as digital render on heavy duty silk, screen print on linen, paper craft, graffiti spray through stencil and acrylics through stencil.

What is your take on the use of artificial intelligence in the creation of art? What effects do you think it will have on traditional art, and do you think that AI can eventually replace the artist?

It really depends on what your definition of art is. If you think that art is simply beautiful shapes and gradient colours that appear on a surface for the amusement of onlookers, then imagining a future where machines replace creative humans wouldn’t be difficult. But art is so much more than just pretty pictures. It’s about ideas and processes that are undertaken to convey those ideas and the mistakes that are made while trying to convey those ideas and how those mistakes lead to or inspire new ideas. If an AI made Mother’s Crown, it wouldn’t be able to tell you why it did it, and the why behind a piece of art, is the piece of art. And an AI wouldn’t be able to make Mother’s Crown, because there would have to be a person with a goal in mind feeding the machine with the prompts that the art will be generated upon – that person would be the artist. Even if somehow a machine can gain full autonomy that surpasses merely fooling us into thinking it is intelligent, it would still have to rely on our experiences, thoughts, and interpretations as it burrows through billions of images created by humans in history to create a composition of whatever it was trying to communicate. This would be similar to what humans do – only difference is we don’t have access to as many images and data the way machines do and that’s why AI generated art can seem so intimidating. We get lost in its speed and seeming accuracy to the point where we forget that we are the ones telling it what to do – so in terms of how AI can affect the industry; there could potentially be more artists, and a reduction in people who would normally commission graphic designers or illustrators, since they could just

type in a couple of words and receive a fair representation of what they are looking to achieve. But as long as human agency, ideation and decision making remain a critical aspects of the creative process, artists cannot be replaced by artificial intelligence. For a machine to replace the artist, it must be able to create autonomously, and that would make it a person. At the end of the day, AI is just a tool.

What advice do you have for artists and entrepreneurs like yourself who struggle due to the current economic state in the country?

First, reduce the volume on all the voices in your head and throw yourself out there because failing is a part of the process. Another thing that is important is paying attention to all the people you have around you right now because you are going to need them soon enough. You have to look at your life as a tree and look at all your connections as branches that inevitably grow bigger and stronger as time passes. Ten years might seem like a lot, but it passes quickly and when it does, ‘henry’ from Gst101 might be the one standing between you and work that is worth millions. So, you have to treat people with kindness and understand the concept of sacrifice because giving can never really be too much. Also, you have to practice resistance because it is easy to give in to the distractions that will stifle your success. If you move around with your goals in mind, identifying those distractions shouldn’t be very difficult. You also have to position yourself for success – do everything that you have to do to put yourself in a place where opportunity can find you ready to deliver. Do the paperwork, brand properly, and show your work. Finally, learn to balance things, don’t be too hard on yourself, don’t be too attached to outcomes. If you fail, the emotion will pass. If you don’t get a job, the world will not end so don’t reduce your worth to get it, if you are family oriented don’t let work get in the way of sharing with them because eventually you are going to die, and nothing will matter. Its important to have fun as you go along and not take things too seriously because really, the things we chase run from us. Its just an odd feature of the universe we live in, so desperation is definitely something to avoid.

There are people who own businesses and make a lot of money regardless of the economic situation in the country and they don’t have two heads. So, keeping a mentality of abundance is important. At the end of the day all you really need is enough to maintain your livelihood and support your family while you do what you love. And no matter where or what economy you find yourself in, you can achieve this – and up is always the next place to go.”

When we asked him about his plans for the future, He spoke of his intentions to practice more as a studio artist and how he would like to explore other artistic mediums. He also hinted at starting a brand called ijapa, and that he looks forward to using it as a tool to take his ideas and stories around the world as he fulfils his ultimate desire to create.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...