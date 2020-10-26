Mothers’ Forum to parents: Caution children against bad behaviour

Our Reporter

In the wake of ongoing looting of warehouses across some major cities in the country, the Forum of Plateau Mothers has asked parents to caution their wards against engaging in criminal activities.

While condemning the looting of private and public warehouses in the state by some persons described as misguided youths, the mothers insisted that the development was an affront to constituted authority.

This was as the Mothers’ Forum has urged the Plateau State Governor, Mr. Simon Lalong to convene an emergency community peace advocacy programme targeted at youths.

According to the mothers, that was the right and proper way genuine and lasting peace could return to the state.

“We wish to strongly condemn in the strongest term the wanton stealing and destruction of government and private properties in Plateau State by some misguided youths looking for palliatives.

“This development is sad as it has taken us over ten years back. We are not known for this kind of criminality on the Plateau and we should not start such now.

“Our children are brought up decently,so we wonder where this is coming from. There is no denying the fact that there is hunger in the land but this does not justify the high level of coordinated and sponsored stealing and looting of private warehouses, where people worked hard to build from the scratch.

“This is totally unacceptable to us mothers,” it stressed.

“How does one expect them to pay back? How can we be worst than the government we claimed to be fighting?

“As mothers, our hearts bleed over these sad developments in the state. We call on all Plateau indigenes and residents alike to rise up and defend our land against these daylight criminality, before it’s too late,” they said.

According to them: “Those looting and stealing are doing so for their personal gains but the consequence will befall all of us if we don’t act now.

“We believe that by the time these deviant youths are done with government and private properties, they will now face our individual homes,” adding: “This is why we must come together to resist these their ugly actions now.

“As a good mother, you ought to caution your child if he brings item that does not belong to him or her home. We should not condone it.

“If we shield them from the law after committing crimes just because they are our children, they will definitely turn against us tomorrow,” the statement stressed.

Meanwhile, the group has commended Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) for the arrest of many of the suspects involved in the act.

Hear them: “We want to sincerely and passionately commend the security agencies especially the Operation Safe Haven,a special military task force in the state for the massive arrest of some suspected criminals and exhibits.

“Their action would go along way to deter others from destruction and stealing of public and private properties. This is one of the best steps taken by security forces.”

