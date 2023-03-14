Motivating security agencies, boosting war against crime

Last week, the Federal Capital Territory Administration ( FCTA) took some steps towards complementing the efforts of the Federal Government in providing effective policing and crime fighting in the nation’s capital. CALEB ONWE reports

Security challenges

For sometime now, there have been pockets of security challenges that have put an extra burden on various security agencies in the Federal Capital Territory. Desirous of having a capital city devoid of security threats, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) acquired and distributed several gadgets to various security agencies. The gesture was geared towards motivating them and boosting the morale of their personnel to deliver on their mandate. The gadgets which includes, bullet proof jackets, hand grenades, helmet and other sensitive security equipment, were to complement the brand new vehicles that were distributed to these agencies some months ago, by FCT Minister, Mallam Muhammad Bello. Director FCTA Security Department, Adamu Gwari while acknowledging that the administration have had cause to worry about insecurity, disclosed that the equipment were part of the administration’s effort to ensure that security agencies performed optimally. Gwari noted that series of procurements have already been made to support all relevant security agencies operating within Abuja. He said: “There are series of procurement made by the administration to equip security personnel and part of it are the things being handed over today to the agencies. “We want to equip the personnel handling security challenges. We will continue to ensure that relevant equipment were procured and given to the agen-cies who are serving us”.

Reward for loyalty

Inside Abuja gathered that the gesture was also a way of rewarding the operatives who have been loyal to the administration in ensuring water tight security. The FCTA’s Permanent Secretary, Adesola Olusade who performed the symbolic distribution said that the administration values the sacrifices of the security agencies, and would continue to reward them for unalloyed diligence and loyalty. Olusade noted that the FCTA believes that a well motivated and equipped security personnel, would add the much needed value to effective policing of a cosmopolitan city like Abuja.

‘We need support’

According to him, officers and men who put their lives on the line for the protection of lives and property of others, ought to be well kitted for their own protection as they go about their duties. “They need to be protected, so we have to support their efforts by providing them with necessary safety gadgets.

“We are complementing whatever the Federal government has done, and we hope it will go a long way to boost their courage and gallantry to fight crime and criminality,” Olusade said. Commissioner, FCT Police Command, CP Sadiq Abubakar who was present at the occasion, acknowledged that crime fighting was a collective responsibility, stressing that the gadgets would be deployed appropriately. Abubakar warned miscreants and all criminals to stay away from Abuja, because operatives would surely come after them. “I want to assure you that we will remain committed and it will boost whatever we have been doing. It will also encourage us to put in our best in promoting the peace and stability of the FCT. “We warn hoodlums and miscreants to stay away from crime and criminality, otherwise we will come after them,” he said.

Operational vehicles

A few months ago, the administration had distributed sixty operational vehicles to various security agencies. The gesture, like the gadgets were said to be towards beefing up security. Inside Abuja’s findings also showed that FCTA may have commenced the processes of full implementation of Community Policing. FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, had announced that N500 million was approved for the full take off of Community Policing within the six Area Councils of Abuja. He said: “What we are doing today is to showcase the FCTA’S contribution to the Federal Government’s efforts. It is our expectations that these vehicles and other security equipment will be put to effective use.

“The Administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has put in place, several measures to confront current security challenges and to contain the threats posed by criminals in all forms and guises. “Through the efforts of our security agencies many potentially devastating criminal acts have been prevented.

In fact, I make bold to say that for every crime committed, several others were nipped in the bud. “Residents however also have roles to play in this collective fight against crime and criminality by promptly reporting to the relevant security agencies any suspicious individual or situation. It is only by doing this, that the fight against crime can truly be won.”

