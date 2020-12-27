Motivational speaker urges married couples to cope with change

Notable life coach and motivational speaker, Prince Francis Chilaka has urged on married couples to embrace change, saying “everything is constantly changing and evolving and that includes marriage and how we understand it.”

Chilaka, who is also Executive Director Programmes KUTH Foundation, spoke at the 2020 Homecoming Weekend Retreat of Festac Grammar School Class of 98′ Alumni Association (FGSCAA), which marked its 5th Annual General Meeting and 1st Annual Homecoming Lecture in Lagos.

In his presentation themed; “Marriage and Family Values Post Covid-19, Chilaka said COVID-19 pandemic has “completely reshaped our personal relationships in unprecedented ways, forcing some couples to live closer together while some are driven further apart from each other.”

He said life in lockdown has “necessitated close, constant contact with our families and partners, but social distancing measures have isolated us from our friends and wider communities.”

He also said: “The first element a married couple must cope with in the world of today is change. Change is part and parcel of our world. Everything is constantly changing and evolving and that includes marriage and how we understand it.

Other keynote speakers at the colourful event include publisher and author of repute, Dr. Sunny Maduka, and Mrs. Emike Oyemade. While Dr. Maduka’s paper was on COVID-19 and its implications on business – Survival Strategy, Mrs. Oyemade’s paper focused on “Empowering women and the girl child education – Role in building a home”.

