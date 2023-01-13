Metro & Crime

Motor accident claims seven as passenger bus rams parked trailer in Abia

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji, Umuahia Comment(0)

It was a gory sight Friday morning when a Toyota Humer passenger bus, with the inscription, ‘Egbon Investment’, rammed onto a broken down articulated vehicle on the middle of the road killing seven passengers and leaving others injured.
The accident occured along Umuahia – Aba Expressway at about 6am between Umuikaa Junction and Aro-Ngwa junction.
It is believed that the early morning harmattan haze made visibility difficult for the bus driver to have a clear view of the road ahead, which is the reason he failed see the broken down truck before it was too late.
An eye witness said the bus was filled with the blood of the injured and the dead and the sorrounding littered with items belonging to the passengers.

 

