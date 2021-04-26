Motor vehicle insurance: Nigerians lose out on Third Party benefits

Following an unending crisis among vehicle owners over crashes on the roads, indications have emerged that most Nigerian motorists are yet to take full advantage of their Third Party insurance policy pact with their underwriters. Findings have revealed that despite the aggressive campaigns by insurance operators to keep policyholders abreast of benefits in Third Party motor policy,

which costs as little as N5,000, vehicle owners, while in possession of the policy certificate, still, in most cases, resort to selfhelp in the event of an accident, thereby further enriching the underwriters.

Whereas, for as little as between N5,000 and N7,000, the policyholder has the benefit of the insurer taking charge of the victim’s damaged vehicle from repairing it to as much as paying hospital bills of the occupants and other costs to the tune of N1 million or more as depending on the insurance company involved.

In some cases, the policy does not only provide coverage against physical damage that is incurred to another vehicle or property, injuries or even death to the policyholder’s own passengers or the passengers of the third party, it also covers for medical and legal cost, up to the tune of N2 million for claims that are filed against the policyholder in favour of the third party.

Under the Third Party Insurance Policy, you (the car owner taking the Third Party car insurance) are referred to as the “first party.” The insurance company, in this case, is referred to as the “second party” while the third party is the protected party under this cover. The insurance company usually covers the cost of damage to the third party as well as any legal costs involved in the case.

However, some policyholders, who are completely oblivious of their rights to their entitlements and the inherent benefits of the policy, end up bearing the burden of the fallouts of incidences, while the insurance companies continue to make huge profits over their ignorance.

Others, who know better, are simply lethargic about pursuing their claims because of the rigors and bottlenecks involved in doing so. This last scenario has also emboldened dubious insurance operators to rate-cut in order to attract more clients.

A chat with some vehicle owners revealed a poor knowledge of the benefits with some believing it is just a document to escape from highway traffic officials like the police and road safety corps. Shedding light on the development, Executive Director, General Business, Leadway Assurance Company Limited, Ms. Adetola Adegbayi, noted that most policyholders were ignorant on when and how to make claims, adding that instead of going to their insurers to make claims, they resort to bearing the financial burden themselves.

Realising that some people don’t demand for claims, she said some overambitious operators cashed on this loophole to rate-cut policies to unreasonable price, with the assumption that the insured would not demand for compensation.

According to the Insurance Act, Motor Vehicle Third Party cover requires that no person shall use or cause any other person to use a motor vehicle unless such a motor vehicle is insured against damage to the property of the third party.

Despite measures put in place by Nigerian Insurers’ Association (NIA) to end use of fake insurance documents by motorists, findings, however, revealed that fraudsters were still reaping from the industry as they currently enjoy a larger share of motor vehicle insurance patronage.

According to statistics reeled out by the Director- General, NIA, Mrs. Ilori in Lagos, out of about 12 million vehicles registered in the country, a little over 2.5 million, representing about 20.8 per cent, have genuine insurance certificates. To cut the fraudsters off the market and enable motorists derive satisfaction from their policy, NIA stepped up by introducing the Nigerian Insurance Industry Database (NIID). The database went live in 2011 and insurance policies obtained by motorists could be checked real time online on the internet and through dedicated hand held devices. Among other things, it serves as an authentic database of the Nigerian insurance industry data providing qualitative statistics/ analysis of the industry data, makes verification of genuine insurance certificates by all stakeholders easier and reduces incidences of fraudulent insurance transactions, especially for motor and marine policies. To consolidate the process, the association also created an Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) code to enable motorists verify their insurance documents in order to know if they are genuine or fake.

Also advising Nigerian vehicle owners on the benefits of the policy, a former Managing Director of Leadway Assurance Limited, Mr. Oye Hassan-Odukale, said having motor insurance was beyond being safe from road safety officials and the police. He called on every Nigerian, who has cause to drive on the road, to purchase motor insurance policy, noting that the premium for Third Party, which is as low as N5000, had claims of up to N1 million and other benefits, depending on the insurance company.

He said: “It protects road users from unexpected occurrences on the highway. Insurance covers when someone bashes your car or breaks into your car, as well as cases of accidental damage to third party property while driving. “As the name implies, Third Party Motor Insurance covers for accidental damage or injury to third party property, which refers to other road users while driving.

It does not cover accidental damage to the insured vehicle. Comprehensive motor insurance, on the other hand, covers for loss or damage to the vehicle caused by fire or theft, damage to Third Party as well as personal injury or fatality resulting from accident. It also comes with perks, such as covering the cost of towing your vehicle, as well as a car tracker.”

“It is worthy of note that insurance companies in Nigeria, under the umbrella of Insurers’ Committee and National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), have made insurance policies to be affordable to all Nigerians. With N5,000, you can get your Third Party motor insurance.

The companies have gone a notch higher to ensure Nigerians don’t fall victim to false schemes. Anyone can now validate a motor insurance policy by dialing this simple USSD code –56511 and follow the simple steps to confirm if your vehicle insurance is genuine.

