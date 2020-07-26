Motorboy killed, driver injured as truck crashes in Ogun

A motorboy died and his driver suffered injuries on Sunday when the truck they were in overturned, while the container it conveying detached from the body along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The incident happened at Ara Hall Bus Stop, Ibafo, in Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of the state.

Eyewitnesses at the scene said the accident was caused by over speeding by the driver of the Mack truck at a diversion point.

It was learnt that it was only the driver and the motorboy that were inside the truck when the accident happened.

The Spokesperson of the Ogun State road agency, TRACE, Mr. Babatunde Akinbiyi said another truck driver who was behind the crashed truck, said he was overspeeding along the diversion route and he had warned him before he lost control.

He said: “The containarised truck was outbound Lagos from Apapa to an unknown destination when the accident happened. While, the remains of the motorboy has been deposited at Divine Heights Hospital, Mowe, while the injured driver is in hospital.”

Like this: Like Loading...