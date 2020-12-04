Motorcycle assembly plant sacks workers

Popular motorcycle assembly plant, Boulos, has laid off some of its workers due to the impact of coronavirus on the economy. A news report said the action by the management of the company created tension around its ACME Road office with the workers lurking around in disbelief. It was gathered that about 70 workers were affected as the company embarked on the sacking spree as a result of the biting coronavirus pandemic.

One of the affected workers was quoted to have said: “I am yet to come to terms with the reason why they sacked most of us, including some union members. “This is a very disturbing situation.

How do I feed my family during this end of the year? I sincerely do not know what came over them on this mass sack.” Another staff, who was also affected, said: “Which pandemic are they talking about? Look, in the next two weeks, Boulos will still employ new staff, that has been their way, but what is now disturbing is why this time?”

