Motorcycle riders hack three policemen to death in Lagos

Motorcycle riders have allegedly hacked three policemen attached to the Lagos State Command to death when they went to impound motorcycles at Ajao Estate area of the state.

The motorcycle riders also destroyed the operational vehicle of the operatives while several other policemen were said to have sustained injuries during the attack.

One of the murdered policemen was a Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), Kazeem Abonde in charge of B Ops.

It was learnt that the operatives had embarked on an operation along Asa Afariogun Road in Ajao Estate, Isolo to impound motorcycles for flouting the state’s Traffic Law when the riders mobilised and attacked them.

They were said to have outnumbered the policemen, thus making it easier to first disarm the SP before using his service firearm to kill him. After shooting the SP, the riders were said to have stormed the police station where they allegedly opened fire, hitting some policemen on duty.

Given the scale of violence, motorists and pedestrians, including shop owners were forced to flee to safety, with the latter abandoning their wares.

Although it was not clear about the number of casualties recorded, our correspondent learnt that peace has been restored to the area as the Police Command sent reinforcements.

Our correspondent also gathered that after the act all commercial motorcyclists in the area have gone into hiding for fear of reprisals by the police over the attack on their colleagues.

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu promised to react as soon as he got the details of the incident.

