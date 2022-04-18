Motorcyclist bags life imprisonment for raping teenager

Justice Hakeem Oshodi of a Lagos High Court in Ikeja has sentenced a motorcyclist, Michael Ahmed, to life imprisonment for raping a teenager. In his verdict, Justice Oshodi held that the prosecution has proved its case beyond reasonable doubt against Ahmed.

“The evidence of the victim is concise and clear while the defendant’s evidence is distorted before the court. He tried to distort the facts in the timing of the incident, how he got to the police station and the name he was called on the day of the incident. “There is a clear evidence before the court that the defendant forced himself on the victim.

There is also proof before the court that the defendant bite the survivor on the shoulder. The defendant is hereby convicted of the two counts charge of rape and serious assault against him. “The court has clearly considered the allocutus presented by the defence counsel.

However, the offence of rape is mandatory and the court has no power to pronounce a lesser sentence. The defendant is hereby sentenced to life imprisonment which is the statutory sentence for rape and three years jail term for serious assault.

This should take effect from July 25, 2013 he had been in detention,” the judge held. Ahmed was charged to court by the Lagos State Government in 2013 on a 2-count charge of rape and serious assault.

He however pleaded not guilty to the charge. In the course of trial, the victim, her father, an investigative police officer and a medical doctor from the Ikorodu General Hospital testified for the prosecution while the convict, his sister and a vigilante who knew the defendant, testified for the defence.. In the charge, the convict was accused of committing the offence on July 9, 2013, about 11.30 p.m. on New Covenant Estate, Gaga in Ikorodu, Lagos, while the victim was on her way from church.

The victim and her two sisters were said to be at Berger Bus Stop when they called the defendant to carry them to the house.The defendant could not carry the three of them at once. As a result of that, the victim told the defendant to drop her two sisters first at home and come back to pick her.

The prosecution submitted that defendant told the survivor he was trying to avoid the police at the estate and diverted into another route. He later pretended that the bike was faulty and the victim got down from the bike to check what was wrong. The prosecution further claimed that the defendant pounced on the victim, strangled her, hit her head in the mud and raped her.

The victim later fought back, bite him on the shoulder but he threatened to kill her if she did not allow him have his way The defendant was arrested in his house and taken to the police station by the security operatives of the estate after the survivor narrated her ordeal to them. The offence was said to have contravened Section 172 and 258 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2011

