Motorcyclist dies in Osun auto crash

A motorcyclist, identified simply as Lakan, died yesterday when his motorcycle collided with a vehicle at the Sekona area of Osun State.

The accident occurred around Adolak Filling Station, Sekona, Gbongan- Ibadan Road, about 2pm. It was learnt that the Bajaj motorcycle collided with the unregistered vehicle. The spokesperson for the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Mrs. Agnes Ogungbemi, confirmed the incident.

She said the victim’s body was taken to the morgue of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology Teaching Hospital.

