Metro & Crime

Motorcyclist dies in Osun auto crash

Posted on Author Lateef Dada Osogbo Comment(0)

A motorcyclist, identified simply as Lakan, died yesterday when his motorcycle collided with a vehicle at the Sekona area of Osun State.

 

The accident occurred around Adolak Filling Station, Sekona, Gbongan- Ibadan Road, about 2pm. It was learnt that the Bajaj motorcycle collided with the unregistered vehicle. The spokesperson for the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Mrs. Agnes Ogungbemi, confirmed the incident.

 

She said the victim’s body was taken to the morgue of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology Teaching Hospital.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Alleged witchcraft: Rivers councillor batters elder brother’s wife

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Port Harcourt

Police have arrested Mr. Blackson Nwanyawu, the leader of the Etche legislative assembly in the Etche Local Government Area of Rivers State, for allegedly beating his elder brother’s wife for alleged witchcraft.   Blackson was said to have battered Mrs. Love Nwanyanwu, a mother of six, with two other persons for allegedly creating problems in […]
Metro & Crime

Police foil abduction of Chinese in Taraba

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Police in Taraba have said that it had foiled an attempt by some armed men to abduct a Chinese national in the Gidin Dorowa area of Wukari Local Government Area. The command`s Police Public Relations Officer, David Misal, disclosed this in a statement he issued on Tuesday in Jalingo. He alleged that the armed […]
Metro & Crime

STF arrests eight in connection with Southern Kaduna killings

Posted on Author Musa Pam Jos

Special Task Force, Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), maintaining peace in Plateau and parts of Southern Kaduna and Bauchi states, have arrested eight suspects in connection with the recent killings in Southern Kaduna.   Parading the suspects before journalists yesterday in Kafachan, Plateau State, the Commander of the task force, Maj.- Gen Chukwuemeka Okonkwo, said the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica