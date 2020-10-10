News

Motorists block Abakaliki/Enugu highway over alleged police extortion

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya Comment(0)

Motorists yesterday blocked the boundary axis of Enugu-Abakaliki Expressway to protest alleged extortion and intimidation by police operatives from Enugu State Police Command at a checkpoint in the area.

The blockade frustrated the movement of many commuters travelling from Abakaliki to Enugu as the protesting drivers insisted that Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State must visit the scene before they could leave the road. One of the drivers, who identified himself simply as Chukwuma, alleged that the policemen did not only extort money from them but manhandled any driver who refused to comply.

A commuter, who was affected by the road block, Mr. Kingsley Igwe, said he had been stranded in the traffic for over one hour as the drivers resisted every plea to allow vehicles from Ebonyi State to pass through.

When contacted, the Ebonyi State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Loveth Odah, said the state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr. Philip Maku, would contact his counterpart in Enugu State to see how to resolve the matter and clear the road.

