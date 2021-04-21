Motorists groan as petrol queues resurface in Abuja

Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari, has said that the scarcity of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), which brought about queues at filling stations in Abuja and other parts of the country, was caused by tanker drivers’ strike. Kyari made this disclosure in an interaction with State House correspondents after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa yesterday.

Asked to comment on the resurgence of fuel queues, the NNPC boss said “These queues will go away. It’s because there was an industrial action by petroleum tanker drivers against their employers, the National Association of Road Transport Owners, around their compensation package.

“Those issues were not resolved up till yesterday, until we intervened to ensure that there’s an amicable settlement between the parties so that they will have peace and then normal loading operations will commence from the depots.

“As I speak to you at this moment, loading has commenced in all depots in the country; dispatches of trucks are ongoing in all the depots in the country and they have called off the strike for a period of one week to enable us intervene and find a solution.

So there’s really nothing fundamental that is happening now.” Commenting on why the government is yet to fully remove fuel subsidy and increase the pump price of PMS, Kyari explained that engagements were ongoing within the government to get the best framework for having a fully deregulated fuel market.

“As this is going on, we’re engaging all parties and all stakeholders as government and to make sure that at the end of the day, there’s an exit that is beneficial to the ordinary man.

“That is why we know we will not be able to complete that in the month of May and, therefore, we declared that there will be no increase in fuel price. I have no update in hand now, this is beyond me. But we’re engaging to make sure that we have the right timeline.”

Meanwhile, the long queues at the filling stations cannot also be disassociated from the failure of the NARTO to negotiate the renewal of the collective bargaining agreement for new working conditions for the drivers.

National Chairman of Petrol Tanker Drivers, Mr. Salmon Oladiti, who disclosed that the collective bargaining agreement between both parties expired six years ago, noted that the drivers’ union would no longer guarantee continued service of members in petroleum product distribution across the country, unless new conditions of service for the tanker drivers are provided within 14 days, with effect from March 27, 2021.

Kyari, however, insisted that he was able to convince leadership of the PTD to shelve its strike at a closed door meeting held with both unions in Abuja. He said all lingering issues would be resolved in about a week.

He advised Nigerians not to engage in panic buying due to the development, and assured marketers that there would be no immediate increase in ex-depot price of petrol and that the corporation has over two billion litres in stock.

“The strike was necessitated by the inability of their employers, NARTO, to increase their compensation, leading to the industrial action.

We were not able to resolve it last week. “We have given commitments to both NARTO and PTD that we will resolve the underlying issues within a week and come back and have a total closure to the dispute, both in terms of government responsibility,

NARTO’s and the PTD’s,” the GMD said. Disregarding the advice from the NNPC, motorists in Abuja besieged filling stations, even as a good number were shut to motorists.

The development gave rise to flooding of filling station entrances and major roads with black marketers, who were seen selling petrol at exorbitant prices. On the Abuja airport expressway,

Dan Iil was the only filling station selling, as many petrol stations such as NIPCO, Oando, Shema and MRS petrol stations were under lock and key with desperate motorists on queue patiently waiting and hoping the operators would have a change of heart and sell their products

Like this: Like Loading...