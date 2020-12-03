Motorists groan as tanker explodes on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

A driver and his assistant escaped death yesterday when a fuel tanker crashed and exploded at Magboro bus stop on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. Thousands of motorists and commuters were held for several hours in gridlock caused by the explosion. Witnesses said the incident occurred about 4.15am while the driver was trying to make a U-turn at a construction site. A manager of a hotel in the area, Mr. Femi Abayomi, said there was a loud sound when the tanker fell down and exploded. Abayomi said he initially thought the explosion was from a pipeline in the neighbourhood ruptured by oil thieves. He added: “At that period of the night, there was nothing we could do to put out the fire.

It was later in the morning we started seeing some firefighters and policemen from Ibafo. They were later joined by officials of Julius Berger and National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to put it out. “The explosion caused a lot of gridlock on the road. Those travelling out of Lagos were held for hours on the road while commercial motorcyclists had a field day. The crash was caused by the sharp corner as a result of the construction work on the expressway.”

A commercial bus driver, Mr. Abdulahi Hamisu, said he got to the scene a few minutes before the tanker exploded but they were prevented from moving to avoid casualties. Hamisu said he was coming from Sokoto to Lagos, but he had already spent five hours in the traffic. He said: “I am tired of this road. Unfortunately, we don’t have alternative routes. The construction company should also hasten up and complete the work on the road to avoid such incidents in the future.” Another driver, who gave his name as John, said it was unfortunate that such crashes were happening on the road on a daily basis.

He said: “I have wasted all my day in the traffic. I have no option than to return home, because I had spent five hours in the traffic already. I think there is no need for me going to Lagos again. “The accident, I was told, was caused by the sharp corner on the road. The construction firm should hasten up, because we are going to have a high volume of vehicles on the road by next week, because people would want to travel for Christmas.”

The Deputy Corps Commander, Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), DCC Hamsat Kehinde, said the accident occurred about 4am at Magboro Bridge outward Lagos. Kehinde said immediately he received the distress call, he put a call across to Ibafo Unit, Mowe Unit and the Lagos State Sector Command and mobilised them to the scene of the crash. He added: “I also put a call across to fire service from Sagamu and Lagos, but that of Sagamu couldn’t make it on time because of the gridlock on the road. We thought we were done with the operation when the tanker suddenly exploded again.

“But our preliminary investigation shows that the crash was caused as a result of over speeding. It is unfortunate seeing two trucks speeding on a narrow road. Truck drivers need training on how to drive in a construction site to avoid what we are witnessing now. There are no casualties.” Other responders at the scene included policemen and officials of the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency (TRACE).

Like this: Like Loading...