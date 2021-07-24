Metro & Crime

Motorists, passengers stranded as Ogun votes

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

 

Hundreds of motorists and passengers were on Saturday stranded along the Abeokuta-Sagamu Expressway in Ogun State as residents of the state go out to vote in the local government election.

A joint security team, comprising of military officers, police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and personnel of the Amotekun corps blocked the expressway at the Oke-Mosan axis and prevented vehicular movement.

The state government had on Friday announced a state wide restriction of movement between the hours of 7 am and 4 pm.

The Commissioner for Information, Abdulwaheed Odusile in a statement in Abeokuta, disclosed that, the restriction is to allow a smooth and peaceful conduct of the education action.

The restriction, the statement said, was at the instance of the Ogun State Independent Electoral Commission (OGSIEC) which is conducting the councillorship and chairmanship elections in all the 236 wards across the 20 local government areas in the state.

New Telegraph observed that, security personnel mounted road blocks in strategic locations in Abeokuta, the state capital to prevent vehicular movement.

Fierce looking security personnel were also sighted at Siun, along the Abeokuta-Sagamu Expressway in Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of the state to prevent vehicles from coming into the state.

