Motorists, passengers stranded as residents protest bad road

Motorists and passengers were yesterday stranded at the Sango axis of the Lagos – Abeokuta Expressway as hundreds of residents of the area blocked the road to protest its deplorable condition.

The protesters, under the umbrella of #FixedOtaroads, stormed the area causing further distress to vehicular traffic flow in and outward Sango-Ota, Ado- Odo Local Government Area of Ogun State. The protest, which started under the popular Sango Bridge later moved to other parts of the town.

The protesters carried placards with various inscriptions like “Buhari: Our roads concern you”, “Fashola stop looking away”, “Fix our roads”, “Governor Dapo Abiodun, please don’t fold your hands till everything is destroyed” and “Shey na road be dis?”, among others to draw the attention of gov-ernment to the deplorable state of the roads.

New Telegraph observed that some motorists also joined the protest in solidarity.

The protest is coming few weeks after Governor Dapo Abiodun berated the Federal Government over alleged neglect of federal roads in the state, saying the state deserves a better share of good roads. Abiodun specifically said, 90 percent of federal roads within Ado Odo/Ota Local Government Area of the state, believed to be Nigeria’s largest industrial hub, are in bad shape.

New Telegraph reports that the Lagos – Abeokuta expressway and Lagos – Ota – Idiroko roads are among the most problematic federal roads in the state, which have become users’ nightmare due to its deplorable conditions.

A week after the governor’s outburst, the Federal Ministry of Works sent a team of engineers to access the level of damage on the road.

