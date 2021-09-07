Metro & Crime

Motorists, passengers stranded as residents protest bad road

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta Comment(0)

Motorists and passengers were yesterday stranded at the Sango axis of the Lagos – Abeokuta Expressway as hundreds of residents of the area blocked the road to protest its deplorable condition.

 

The protesters, under the umbrella of #FixedOtaroads, stormed the area causing further distress to vehicular traffic flow in and outward Sango-Ota, Ado- Odo Local Government Area of Ogun State. The protest, which started under the popular Sango Bridge later moved to other parts of the town.

 

The protesters carried placards with various inscriptions like “Buhari: Our roads concern you”, “Fashola stop looking away”, “Fix our roads”, “Governor Dapo Abiodun, please don’t fold your hands till everything is destroyed” and “Shey na road be dis?”, among others to draw the attention of gov-ernment to the deplorable state of the roads.

 

New Telegraph observed that some motorists also joined the protest in solidarity.

 

The protest is coming few weeks after Governor Dapo Abiodun berated the Federal Government over alleged neglect of federal roads in the state, saying the state deserves a better share of good roads. Abiodun specifically said, 90 percent of federal roads within Ado Odo/Ota Local Government Area of the state, believed to be Nigeria’s largest industrial hub, are in bad shape.

 

New Telegraph reports that the Lagos – Abeokuta expressway and Lagos – Ota – Idiroko roads are among the most problematic federal roads in the state, which have become users’ nightmare due to its deplorable conditions.

 

A week after the governor’s outburst, the Federal Ministry of Works sent a team of engineers to access the level of damage on the road.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Aba’s famous kingdom, Etiti-Ohazu, gets new king

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi Aba

  Etiti-Ohazu autonomous community in Aba South Local Government Area of Abia State on Thursday elected a new traditional ruler to fill the vacant stool of the kingdom.   For many years, the stool of Etiti Ohazu, one of Aba’s ancient kingdoms, has been vacant after the death of its former king, HRH Eze Ishmael […]
Metro & Crime

Panic as robbers write bank, Ebonyi community

Posted on Author Chenna Inya ABAKALIKI

There is palpable tension at Afikpo in the Afikpo North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State following a letter reportedly written to the community by armed robbers notifying them of their planned visit to the community.   The robbers also wrote to one of the old generation banks in the ancient city. Following this, police, […]
Metro & Crime

Ogun: Herbalist, three others arrested at ritualists’ den

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

Police in Ogun State have discovered a fraudsters’ den in Ijebu-Ode. They arrested one herbalist and three others for allegedly defrauding one of their victims, Imoleayo Ashade, of N1.3 million. Police also intercepted a box containing fake international currencies which the suspects were using to deceive unsuspecting victims in their currency washing trick. The suspects, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica