Motorists, residents groan over gridlock

In spite of the lifting of the ban on interstate travels and relaxation of restrictions on vehicular movement, motorists are still experiencing pains on a major highway in Abuja. CHUKWU DAVID reports

Workers and businessmen operating in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), but resident in the adjoining satellite communities in Nasarawa State, are currently undergoing horrifying pains as a result of heavy gridlocks along Abuja/ Keffi expressway and other routes leading into Abuja.

Although the expressway in particular has been notorious for gridlock over the years, the situation deteriorated following the ban on interstate travel by the Federal Government, in its effort to curb the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic currently ravaging the world.

Even after the ban on the interstate travels was lifted, the gridlock on this route has not disappeared from the road.

The gridlock is caused by the security roadblocks mounted in the area at the boundary between the FCT and Nasarawa, by a combined team of security personnel from the Nigerian Army, Nigeria Police Force, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), and the Vehicle Inspection Officers (VIO).

The most agonizing part of the daily gridlock since the upsurge of the dreaded disease, is between Nyanya, a satellite town in FCT and the Building Materials Market, in Mararaba, Nasarawa State.

Consequently, the workers, businessmen and other commuters, who ply the road to get to the FCT on daily basis, called on the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, to relax the roadblocks in order to eliminate the gridlock.

Some of the affected persons, who spoke with our correspondent, said that they were deeply worried that, when you get to the point where the road was blocked, there was no serious checks being done by the operatives, apart from the use of temperature gauge to check commuters’ body temperature and to ask passersby and passengers in vehicles for their face masks.

Commuters usually spend more than two hours between Nyanya and the boundary check point at the Building Materials Market, which distance is less than half a kilometer.

At this point of heavy gridlock, many vehicles usually develop fault and break down on the road, thereby worsening the already existing traffic condition.

Another ugly development going on at this Abuja/ Nasarawa boundary check point, which is also a “U Turn”, is that the security operatives do allow some vehicles to follow one way from Nasarawa axis to Abuja and vice versa.

When they now get to the check point where there is “U” turn, they start negotiating to join their legitimate lane, a development that aggravates the gridlock, forcing commuters to stay for hours in the traffic.

Expressing his anger and concerns to Inside Abuja, a civil servant, who lives in Mararaba, Nasarawa State, and works with at the Federal Secretariat, FCT, Abuja, who simply identified himself as Amos said: “Those of us who are living in Nasarawa State and working in FCT are going through difficult times under this COVID-19 period.

We are suffering for no just cause and I blame the government, which is represented by the security agencies for it.

“What baffles me is that there is nothing serious they are doing or checking there. All they do is to block the road and open a narrow space for one car to pass at a time on a major expressway with thousands of vehicles on it at the same time.

“How is that road block helping to stop the spread of Coronavirus because even when they say that taxi drivers should carry two passengers at the back and one in front, the drivers still carry four at the back and one in front, and these operatives will see them and not do anything?

Another Nasarawa resident working in the FCT, who identified himself as Musa, told our correspondent that the condition of traffic had made him to live in fear whenever it was time to go to work.

“I won’t tell you lies. I am now afraid of going to work in Abuja because each day, I spend a minimum of five to six hours in traffic. The worst period is when you are coming back in the evening. You get very tired.

“From Nyanya after bridge to the boundary check point, you spend nothing less than two hours. And as you know, this distance is less than half a kilometer.

“Every Nasarawa resident, who has anything to do in Abuja on daily basis, is having a feeling of frustration about what is happening.

There is no orderliness in the way the security operatives are handling the thing. “I am even wondering why military officers should be involved in small things such as manning traffic at check points. I see it as an abuse and misuse of the soldiers for wrong functions”, he said.

Also reacting to the traffic situation, a civil servant by name Mercy, appealed to the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, to immediately direct that the security road block at the Abuja/ Nasarawa boundary check point be removed, in order to give the residents of the area a relief from their three months of groaning in gridlock.

It appears that this gridlock might remain with us until the Abuja Metro Rail comes into operation.

The Abuja standard gauge metro train is expected to give residents of the nation’s capital a sigh of relief over the perennial hiccups being experienced in the transportation system and its attendant traffic gridlocks within the territory.

The train service would provide transport services to up to 200,000 passengers on a daily basis.

Although, the ultra-modern coaches, with a total capacity of 390 passengers, arrived at the same time with the Kaduna rolling stocks about two years ago, the FCTA could not commence trial runs because of the preliminary logistics needed before the exercise.

It is expected that over time, the metro rail line will be extended to link Abuja with Keffi, Nasarawa State. When that happens, it will ease the traffic on that ever busy highway.

