Motsepe hails ‘best ever CHAN’ despite debate over value

Confederation of African Football President, Patrice Motsepe, has called the delayed 2022 African Nations championship (CHAN) the “best CHAN ever” even as debate rages on about the tournaments’ value. The case for CHAN has centred around it being a talent-spotting stage.

This year, by the end of this edition more than 10 players had been signed by clubs outside their countries. Morocco’s Nayef Aguerd, Achraf Dari and Jawad El Yamiq who were part of the Atlas Lions’ historic run to the semi-finals at the 2022 World Cup featured in their country’s back-to-back CHAN wins helping them secure moves to Europe. Other noteable players that went on from CHAN to careers in Europe include Tottenham Hotspur’s Mali midfielder Yves Bissouma (Mali), Leicester City’s Patson Daka (Zambia), RB Salzburg’s Sekou Koita (Mali) and Braga’s Al Motasim Al-Musrati (Libya).

But some have wondered whether the tournament would be more effective with an age limit, in this respect. This year’s tournament had players as old as 36 taking part. “It’s better to play CHAN with players not more than 23-years-old because there’s quality at that level and we don’t need players who are 33 years of age,” Tunisia legend Karim Haggui told BBC Sport Africa.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...