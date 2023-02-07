Sports

Motsepe hails ‘best ever CHAN’ despite debate over value

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Confederation of African Football President, Patrice Motsepe, has called the delayed 2022 African Nations championship (CHAN) the “best CHAN ever” even as debate rages on about the tournaments’ value. The case for CHAN has centred around it being a talent-spotting stage.

This year, by the end of this edition more than 10 players had been signed by clubs outside their countries. Morocco’s Nayef Aguerd, Achraf Dari and Jawad El Yamiq who were part of the Atlas Lions’ historic run to the semi-finals at the 2022 World Cup featured in their country’s back-to-back CHAN wins helping them secure moves to Europe. Other noteable players that went on from CHAN to careers in Europe include Tottenham Hotspur’s Mali midfielder Yves Bissouma (Mali), Leicester City’s Patson Daka (Zambia), RB Salzburg’s Sekou Koita (Mali) and Braga’s Al Motasim Al-Musrati (Libya).

But some have wondered whether the tournament would be more effective with an age limit, in this respect. This year’s tournament had players as old as 36 taking part. “It’s better to play CHAN with players not more than 23-years-old because there’s quality at that level and we don’t need players who are 33 years of age,” Tunisia legend Karim Haggui told BBC Sport Africa.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Australian Open: ‘Mentally destroyed’ Nadal rues second round exit

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Crashing out in the second round of the 2023 Australian Open was not what many people would have predicted for Rafael Nadal, who actually is the defending champion. Permutations have been made, and it is clear Nadal will avoid Novak Djokovic till the final. Unfortunately, that epic final is not happening, at least not this […]
Sports

South West athletics aficionados unveil agenda for region

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The fortunes of athletics in the South-West zone of Nigeria is set for a change for the better following the new resolve by the athletics associations in the area to revive the sports.   The South West Athletics Association (SWAA) at the weekend held a series of meetings to finetune the blueprint it presently has […]
Sports

Akwa Utd players attend workshop on new football

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

    In an effort to get Nigeria Professional football league players more familiar with the dynamic laws of football, the management of Akwa United Football Club and the Akwa Ibom State Referee’s Council have concluded plans to organise a one-day sensitisation workshop on the interpretation and application of the new laws of the game […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica