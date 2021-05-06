Sports

Motsepe keen on football develoment in Africa – Pinnick

The president of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick, has stated that the CAF president, Patrice Motsepe, has demonstrated a clear vision of ensuring massive infrastructure development as a pivot for football economy in the African continent.

Pinnick said: “Motsepe believes in Africa’s abundance of talents, which is why he strongly thinks that, if African players wants to leave the continent to play in Europe, it should be to one of the major six to seven leagues in Europe. He does not want anything outside that. “We have African players going to France, Spain and other parts of Europe to naturalise. We found out that, these class of players can still play in Africa to help develop the continent’s football. And the only way this can be done is through the building of massive infrastructure.”

He added: “Since the new CAF president came into office, he has been working closely with FIFA and several other International agencies and organisations, including a closer bond with the Africa Development Bank. That is why we paid a visit to the home of the president, African Development Bank. This visit clearly showed Motsepe’s vision.

As the CAF president was accompanied by the FIFA president, Gianni Infantino and the General Secretary of CAF, to the home of the president of African Development Bank. The visit witnessed very fruitful deliberations. “I am happy because there is going to be a turn around in football economy in the continent under the new CAF president. His vision is very clear,” Amaju Pinnick said.

